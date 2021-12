Over the past 25 years, businessman Bob Iger has played an instrumental role in the Walt Disney Company, and has helped shape the House of Mouse for the 21st century. Between spearheading negotiations with Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm to creating the MCU and forwarding the Star Wars universe, as well as being part of the Fox merger and the creation of Disney+, Iger has left a large mark on the company. As the end of the year soon approaches, he will officially be stepping down from his role as chairman of the board.

