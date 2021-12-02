EURJPY M15: Bullish pennant

Stellar price action is getting squeezed from both sides, forming a pennant. As the RSI dips to the lower end of the index, expect bulls to stand ready for a pop higher. Seeing momentum build, $40 will not stop the rally which could overshoot towards $0.46. Stellar (XLM) price has...
The Bullish Hammer Candlestick Pattern: Main Talking Points. The bullish hammer candlestick pattern is frequently observed in financial markets and, like many Japanese candlesticks, provides important insight into market momentum. In particular, the bullish hammer can help to validate a chart’s reversal point. Traders can exploit the detection of a...
Investing.com - Cardano was trading at $1.7550 by 13:54 (18:54 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.36% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since December 2. The move upwards pushed Cardano's market cap up to $57.7216B, or 2.22% of the total cryptocurrency market cap....
ADA/USD has been bearish for the last two and half weeks when it was at the 2.32638 level. The price has found strong resistance at that level and could not break above since it had dropped below in September. We have a bullish Gartley harmonic pattern formed on the chart,...
The euro recoups losses as traders reposition ahead of today’s nonfarm payrolls. A bullish RSI divergence indicates a slowdown in the bearish push. The pair has found support near June 2020’s lows around 1.1190. Then successive breaks above 1.1270 and 1.1370 have prompted short interests to bail, paving the way for a potential reversal.
NZDUSD is setting the table for a bullish start to December after refusing to close below its August trough on Tuesday despite its flash drop to a new yearly low of 0.6771. Oversold conditions seem to have been met as both the RSI and Stochastics have bottomed near their 30 and 20 levels respectively and are currently clearly changing course to the upside. Besides, with the price being attached to the lower Bollinger band for the past three weeks, an upside reversal is looking reasonable in the short term.
Buy the EUR/USD and add a take-profit at 1.1465 (38.2% retracement). Add a stop-loss at 1.1170. Set a sell-stop at 1.1200 and a take-profit at 1.1100. Add a stop-loss at 1.1300. The EUR/USD pair was little changed as concerns about the new Omicron variant of Covid eased. The pair also...
Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer initiated ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) with a Buy rating and a price target of $18.50, implying an upside of 20%. Dorsheimer notes that the company provides an energy storage option other than lithium-ion. The analyst believes energy storage is "crucial" for both renewable energy economics and...
Ethereum price lost 14% of its market value in turmoil on Friday. ETH price is on the path to recovery with a bullish break out of the pennant. Expect a rally to emerge as tailwinds attribute to new all-time highs. Ethereum (ETH) looks to be back on track to new...
The safe-haven Japanese yen soars on news of a vaccine-resistant covid variant. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart indicates weakness in the euro’s previous rebound. The pair has closed below last September’s low at 127.90, a major floor to keep price action afloat in the medium term. This is a bearish signal that the sell-off is yet to end with 127.00 as the next support.
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $95, up from $75, implying a 13.3% upside. Recent checks indicate demand is improving across the PC, server, and handset markets, Rakesh notes. The analyst believes server demand could improve in Q1...
A closely followed crypto analyst and trader is naming one altcoin that he believes will reignite the crypto bull market. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Credible tells his 275,300 Twitter followers in a new video that Ethereum’s strong performance against Bitcoin (ETH/BTC) amid the brutal correction is a sign that the markets are still bullish.
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
Crypto whales just moved over 5,800 Bitcoin (BTC) worth more than $327 million into a single destination, according to a whale-surveilling platform. Whale Alert tells its 1.8 million followers in a series of tweets that in the last 24 hours crypto whales are relocating thousands of BTC amid a correction that saw Bitcoin tumble to a new 30-day low of $52,416.
Enterprise Products Partners offers an 8.6% yield and has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust's dividend yield of 5.3% and solid growth prospects make it attractive. Verizon's dividend yields 5.1% and should be relatively safe thanks to its low payout ratio. Social Security doesn't provide enough...
After a tumultuous 2020, the year 2021 has been more or less straight up for the market as a whole. Barring a few selloffs throughout the year, none of which reached the double-digit percentage level, the S&P 500 has had smooth sailing.
Given the condition of the market on 4 December, it makes absolute sense for what is happening with Cardano. Well, interestingly Cardano is up with a lot of things on its network. Are Cardano investors done for good?. Yes, the broader market is dipping. However, Cardano cannot hold this one...
