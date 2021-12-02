ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

EURJPY M15: Bullish pennant

fx.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bullish pennant signal – Trading instrument EURJPY M15, continuation...

www.fx.co

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

XLM price stuck in pennant, with bullish breakout holding 40% gains

Stellar price action is getting squeezed from both sides, forming a pennant. As the RSI dips to the lower end of the index, expect bulls to stand ready for a pop higher. Seeing momentum build, $40 will not stop the rally which could overshoot towards $0.46. Stellar (XLM) price has...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Trading the Bullish Hammer Candle 

The Bullish Hammer Candlestick Pattern: Main Talking Points. The bullish hammer candlestick pattern is frequently observed in financial markets and, like many Japanese candlesticks, provides important insight into market momentum. In particular, the bullish hammer can help to validate a chart’s reversal point. Traders can exploit the detection of a...
MARKETS
investing.com

Cardano Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade

Investing.com - Cardano was trading at $1.7550 by 13:54 (18:54 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.36% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since December 2. The move upwards pushed Cardano's market cap up to $57.7216B, or 2.22% of the total cryptocurrency market cap....
STOCKS
investing.com

ADA/USD: Potential Bullish Scenario

ADA/USD has been bearish for the last two and half weeks when it was at the 2.32638 level. The price has found strong resistance at that level and could not break above since it had dropped below in September. We have a bullish Gartley harmonic pattern formed on the chart,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennant
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Attempts Bullish Reversal

The euro recoups losses as traders reposition ahead of today’s nonfarm payrolls. A bullish RSI divergence indicates a slowdown in the bearish push. The pair has found support near June 2020’s lows around 1.1190. Then successive breaks above 1.1270 and 1.1370 have prompted short interests to bail, paving the way for a potential reversal.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

NZDUSD Ripe For A Bullish Start To December

NZDUSD is setting the table for a bullish start to December after refusing to close below its August trough on Tuesday despite its flash drop to a new yearly low of 0.6771. Oversold conditions seem to have been met as both the RSI and Stochastics have bottomed near their 30 and 20 levels respectively and are currently clearly changing course to the upside. Besides, with the price being attached to the lower Bollinger band for the past three weeks, an upside reversal is looking reasonable in the short term.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Rebound is Not Overdone

Buy the EUR/USD and add a take-profit at 1.1465 (38.2% retracement). Add a stop-loss at 1.1170. Set a sell-stop at 1.1200 and a take-profit at 1.1100. Add a stop-loss at 1.1300. The EUR/USD pair was little changed as concerns about the new Omicron variant of Covid eased. The pair also...
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Canaccord Bullish On ESS Tech, Sees 20% Upside

Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer initiated ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) with a Buy rating and a price target of $18.50, implying an upside of 20%. Dorsheimer notes that the company provides an energy storage option other than lithium-ion. The analyst believes energy storage is "crucial" for both renewable energy economics and...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
actionforex.com

EURJPY Breaks Double Bottom

The safe-haven Japanese yen soars on news of a vaccine-resistant covid variant. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart indicates weakness in the euro’s previous rebound. The pair has closed below last September’s low at 127.90, a major floor to keep price action afloat in the medium term. This is a bearish signal that the sell-off is yet to end with 127.00 as the next support.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Mizuho Turns Bullish On Micron Technology

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $95, up from $75, implying a 13.3% upside. Recent checks indicate demand is improving across the PC, server, and handset markets, Rakesh notes. The analyst believes server demand could improve in Q1...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Whales Suddenly Move $320,000,000 in Bitcoin to a Single Destination – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Headed

Crypto whales just moved over 5,800 Bitcoin (BTC) worth more than $327 million into a single destination, according to a whale-surveilling platform. Whale Alert tells its 1.8 million followers in a series of tweets that in the last 24 hours crypto whales are relocating thousands of BTC amid a correction that saw Bitcoin tumble to a new 30-day low of $52,416.
PETS
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Give You $6,300 in Annual Income

Enterprise Products Partners offers an 8.6% yield and has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust's dividend yield of 5.3% and solid growth prospects make it attractive. Verizon's dividend yields 5.1% and should be relatively safe thanks to its low payout ratio. Social Security doesn't provide enough...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Cardano’s over 20% dip can be attributed to this factor

Given the condition of the market on 4 December, it makes absolute sense for what is happening with Cardano. Well, interestingly Cardano is up with a lot of things on its network. Are Cardano investors done for good?. Yes, the broader market is dipping. However, Cardano cannot hold this one...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy