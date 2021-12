All three South American nations have a comprehensive domestic women's league structure... The Indian women's football team have already landed in Manaus, Brazil to play three friendly games against Chile, Venezuela, and the Selecao in an invitational tournament called Torneio Internacional de Futebol Feminino. They start their campaign on November 25 when they lock horns against Brazil at the Arena da Amazonia in Manaus. The team had been camping in Jamshedpur for the last couple of months under the guidance of head coach Thomas Dennerby. This will be the sixth international trip for the team this year.

FIFA ・ 12 DAYS AGO