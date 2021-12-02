Stress test shows Danish banks have sufficient capital

BERLIN (Reuters) – The incoming German government wants to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory from March 16 for people working in hospitals, nursing homes and other medical practices, according to a copy of draft legislation seen by Reuters on Sunday. Germany has been reticent about making vaccines compulsory for fear of...
The world's biggest weapons manufacturers largely avoided the economic downturn caused by Covid-19 and recorded a growth in profits last year for the sixth year in a row, according to a report published on Monday.
Governments around the world have continued to buy arms during the pandemic and some also passed measures to help their big weapons firms, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
Overall, the 100 top weapons firms saw their profits rise by 1.3 percent on 2019 to a record $531 billion, despite the global economy contracting by more than three percent.
"Military manufacturers were largely shielded by sustained government demand for military goods and services," said SIPRI researcher Alexandra Marksteiner in the institute's annual assessment of arms companies.
HONG KONG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Shares of embattled China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) were set to slide 7.1% on Monday after the world's most indebted developer said there was no guarantee it would have enough funds to meet debt repayments, fuelling concerns of a default. After Evergrande's statement late on...
BEIJING (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc and the International Finance Forum (IFF), a Beijing-headquartered think tank, launched a green finance working group on Saturday, the two said. The working group will facilitate dialogue on climate action among senior executives from global corporations and researchers from leading institutions, according to...
LONDON (Reuters) – The strongest inflation pressures in at least 23 years crimped the recovery of British services companies from the COVID-19 pandemic in November and dented optimism for the coming year, a survey showed on Friday. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 58.5 in...
PARIS (Reuters) – French biotech firm Valneva said on Friday that no conclusions should be drawn on the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, known as VLA2001, from a new British study on booster shots. The study said COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna that use mRNA technology provide...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday the economy was under unprecedented external pressure, a day after the United States and its allies imposed sanctions against dozens of individuals and entities in Belarus. The latest round of sanctions aim to significantly increase pressure on Lukashenko, who is...
One of the main supporters of raising the Bank of England’s base rate has signalled a softening of his stance.Michael Saunders has been a lone voice to raise rates on the committee that sets them.But in a speech on Friday, he said he will assess the impact the new Covid variant Omicron might have on the economy before December’s vote on the issue.“At present, given the new Omicron Covid variant has only been detected quite recently, there could be particular advantages in waiting to see more evidence on its possible effects on public health outcomes and hence on the economy,”...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) told reporters on Wednesday that he has asked staff to consider additional agency guidance aimed at curbing banks’ reliance on overdraft, non-sufficient fees. “The [consumer watchdog] is considering a range of regulatory interventions to help restore meaningful...
HONG KONG, Nov 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors searching for clues about Chinese consumers should track their snack habits. Food-delivery company Meituan (3690.HK)reported a solid 38% year-on-year jump in revenue for the three months to September, and even nodded to the popularity of spicy crayfish as late-night fare on its app over the summer. Even more impressive was the 12 million orders of milk tea received in a single day - a new record for the $200 billion outfit.
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's banking regulator published on Monday a final set of rules asking banks to hold more capital against investor and interest-only home loans but less for business loans, in a move expected to affect loan pricing. Following four years of consultation, the new Basel III-aligned set of...
LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - JPMorgan said it sees no signs of funding stress in Turkey's banking system at present and recommended going overweight on some subordinated bonds issued by lenders Garanti (GARAN.IS) and Akbank (AKBNK.IS). "We think credit risks in Turkey haven't increased materially in the recent weeks," JPMorgan's...
Japan will soon be testing its very own bank-backed cryptocurrency. The new coin — tentatively called DCJPY — will be backed by a partnership between three of the country’s largest banking corporations: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mizuho Financial Group, and Sumitomo Financial Group. Up to 70 Japanese firms have already announced that they would launch the Yen-based cryptocurrency in 2022, and the three major players have been engaging in discussions since 2020 to build the necessary infrastructure for digital payments. Other members in the 70-strong consortium include massive companies such as the Kansai Electric Power Company and the East Japan Railway Company.
A consortium of more than 70 leading banks, financial services providers and other businesses in Japan is to conduct a series of proof of concept (PoC) trials of a digital currency supported by commercial banks across a range of specific use cases with the aim of rolling the currency out by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – Pakistan on Saturday received a $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia, the prime minister’s finance adviser said, as part of an economic support package. The South Asian country has faced growing economic challenges, with high inflation, sliding forex reserves, a widening current account deficit and a...
BERLIN (AP) — Unvaccinated people across Germany will soon be excluded from nonessential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural venues, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Thursday, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate as part of efforts to curb coronavirus infections. Merkel announced the measures after a meeting with federal...
BEIJING (Reuters) – Pharmaceutical firms have agreed to cut prices by 61.7% on average for 67 medicines to be included in China’s national medical insurance coverage in a new round of negotiations, Chinese authorities said on Friday. Inclusion on the National Reimbursement Drugs List has helped many global drugmakers such...
Turkey’s beleaguered currency has been plunging to all-time lows against the U.S. dollar and the euro in recent months as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presses ahead with a widely criticized effort to cut interest rates despite surging consumer prices.As a result, families are struggling to buy food and other goods and the Turkish lira has lost around 40% of its value since the start of the year, becoming one of the world's worst-performing currencies.Here is a closer look at the Turkish currency crisis and its impact on a country with eye-popping inflation:WHAT IS GOING ON?Turkey’s Central Bank has cut...
