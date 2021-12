Nintendo DS, despite the ungainly initial model, it was a breakthrough console and, perhaps also for this reason, enormously successful. It is true that everyone looks to Wii when they think of Nintendo’s rebirth, but it is with the dual-screen console that the big N has begun to experiment with a new way of conceiving video games. And above all this is where he realized that the dollars of the masses are worth as much as those of the most hardcore players. They just need to be attracted in a different way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO