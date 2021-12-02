Longing to write the Great American Novel

If you’ve always wanted to pick up a pen to write a novel but are daunted about where to start, or you have been writing for some time but feel like you’ve lost your way, this event will provide insights into the creative process of novel-writing from two global bestselling award-winning authors. Together they will discuss writing techniques to help you to begin your narrative – how to come up with a character, develop your plot and differentiate between character and author voice. Through a blend of short talks, discussions, easy-to-follow exercises, informal feedback, and an audience Q&A, this masterclass will help you to develop skills that you can embed into your own writing, strengthening your work – and giving you the confidence to take it forward.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO