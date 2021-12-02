ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Longing to write the Great American Novel

By Amy Boaz
Taos News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Oklahoma Press (2021, 348pp) “It’s a dirty shame that Americans (including Navajos) know so little about the Navajo culture,” Tony Hillerman, who died in 2008, once lamented. “I try to open the window for the readers and let them look in.”. World War II veteran, journalist at...

www.taosnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sun-Journal

UMF professor’s novel named winner of the 2019 New American Fiction Prize

University of Maine Farmington assistant professor of creative writing, Amy Neswald’s first novel, “I Know You Love Me too,” has been named the winner of the 2019 New American Fiction Prize. The celebratory launch, which was delayed due to COVID, will now take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, in The Landing in the Olsen Student Center on South Street. It is free and open to the public.
FARMINGTON, ME
Times-Online

The Great American Folk Show: First Sunday of the Month

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices. Sunday, December 5: Episode 23 features musician Simone Felice; Musicians Terry and Linda Schwartz; Trumpeter Michael Cartwright; and an interview with Eileen Seeger about her “famous liver pвtй.” Plus, an interview with Peggy Lee’s granddaughter, Holly Foster Wells, about Peggy Lee’s career.
VALLEY CITY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Fairfield Sun Times

Great American Stories: Stella Adler's Quote

Good morning, it's Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, the day of the week when I reprise quotations intended to be uplifting or educational. Today's comes, with an assist from Tennessee Williams and Marlon Brando, from a woman born 120 years ago and raised in dynastic Jewish acting family. Although little-remembered outside the professional film fraternity, her influence is still felt by any American who enjoys movies or the theater.
MOVIES
Fairfield Sun Times

Great American Stories: The Manhattan Project

On Dec. 2, 1942, Harvard President James B. Conant, the man essentially functioning as White House science adviser, took an urgent call from University of Chicago physicist Arthur H. Compton. Compton was chairing a National Academy of Sciences' committee studying the possible wartime uses of atomic energy. Conant was chairman of the National Defense Research Committee, which was actively overseeing experiments in nuclear fission.
SCIENCE
Houston Chronicle

Book World: Ten books to read in December

- - - This atmospheric thriller begins with Travis Wrenn, whose search for a missing woman leads him to Pastoral, a secretive Oregon commune. Years after he too disappears, members of Pastoral discover his abandoned truck and begin uncovering long-buried secrets. - - - Raised in poverty in Sweden, Greta...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

‘It was a call to arms’: Jodi Picoult and Karin Slaughter on writing Covid-19 into novels

I was very conscious of the fact that by the end of 2020, we had already forgotten what happened months earlier, we had forgotten the moments when we’d been told don’t wear a mask, when we washed our broccoli with soap and water. All of the things that that seemed so shocking and scary in March were so far away by November, December. And that was when I started to play around with the story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hillerman
Person
Luci Tapahonso
Person
Ernest Hemingway
Person
Robert Redford
blcklst.com

Writing Mantra: “Writing is rewriting”

Perhaps no more true than in relation to screenwriting. Why did the ancient Greeks and Romans use wax tablets for writing? Was it for ease of transport? Endless supply of bee’s wax? Ability to use that cool little stylus-thingee?. No, primarily because of this [per Wikipedia]:. The entire tablet could...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Ledger

WRITE ON!

Once upon a time there was a little mouse who loved to dance. From old times, modern times, plus more, some he created himself. He’s ready to show the world, it’s time to call dancing reps. He phoned America’s got Talent and said, “I am Arthur,. the world’s greatest dancing...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great American Novel#Navajo People#Americans#Navajo Reservation#The Santa Fe New Mexican#Unm#English#Potawatomi#Sacred Heart#The Navajo Nation#Marines
The Guardian

A masterclass in novel-writing with Kate Mosse and Maggie O’Farrell

If you’ve always wanted to pick up a pen to write a novel but are daunted about where to start, or you have been writing for some time but feel like you’ve lost your way, this event will provide insights into the creative process of novel-writing from two global bestselling award-winning authors. Together they will discuss writing techniques to help you to begin your narrative – how to come up with a character, develop your plot and differentiate between character and author voice. Through a blend of short talks, discussions, easy-to-follow exercises, informal feedback, and an audience Q&A, this masterclass will help you to develop skills that you can embed into your own writing, strengthening your work – and giving you the confidence to take it forward.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cbslocal.com

Costumed Thrash-Metal Favorites Ghoul Headline Great American Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Bay Area’s own thrash-metal equivalent of Gwar, long-running bloody hooded cannibal rockers Ghoul bring their theatrical shenanigans to the Great American Music Hall on Friday. Founded in 2001 by singer and guitarist Digestor (who may or may not in actuality be Sean McGrath, veteran...
OAKLAND, CA
Chicago Tribune

Appreciation: Stephen Sondheim, as great an American composer and lyricist as ever lived

In the end, like all born of flesh and blood, the iconic Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim proved mortal. No matter that many had ascribed to him the status of a deity, at least as far as the all-American art form of musical theater was concerned. Sondheim, who died Friday at his home in Roxbury, Conn., at 91, may not have been God (a question New York Magazine actually posed in ...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Americas
Country
France
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy