Theatrical metallers Avatar rolling into the holiday season with a new single and lyric video with a Christmas metal flair – “Construction of Souls!” The track is to be released together with a children’s book portraying the ‘not-very child-friendly everyday life’ in Santa’s workshop in the parallel universe of Avatar. Avatar also previously announced they signed to Thirty Tigers and have launched their own Black Waltz Records imprint. This is their third recent single from their upcoming new album, due in 2022! Watch the lyric video right now!

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO