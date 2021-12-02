Why don't we bury our electrical lines?

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — The first big winter storm caused problems for drivers overnight Saturday. And with temperatures dropping below freezing overnight Sunday, the Monday morning commute could be a challenge.
From 5 p.m. Saturday through 11 a.m. Saturday, the Minnesota State Patrol reported 261 crashes, 26 involving injuries. There were also 115 spinouts and four semis that jackknifed.
“I got up this morning to go to my part-time job and my eyes got wide open,” driver Steve Spector said.
Though the snow surprised Spector, it was a welcome one.
“I enjoy the difference, the summer and the winter. I think that’s...
Comments / 0