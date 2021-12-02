ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Brazil's November soybean exports soar amid strong demand from China

By Asim Anand
spglobal.com
 3 days ago

US Gulf port capacity limitation supporting Brazilian exports. Brazil has exported 83.4 mil mt between Jan-Nov, up 1% on year. Brazilian soybean exports in November almost doubled on the year amid strong demand from China, according to the country's foreign trade department, or Secex. Not registered?. Receive daily email...

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Experts fear that China is eyeing control of TSMC with a Taiwan takeover

What is the one company that could throw the world into disarray if it were to lose its independence and end up a pawn in the current geopolitical chess match? No, it is not Apple although it is a company that counts Apple as its number one client. That last clue might have given it away.
ECONOMY
AFP

Didi departure from NYSE marks end of Wall Street romance with Chinese big tech

The Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing's announcement that it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange marks the end of a cushy relationship between Wall Street and Chinese tech giants, who are under siege from authorities in Beijing and regulators in America. Only five months transpired between Didi's going public in New York in June and word Friday that it will prepare a Hong Kong listing. During that time its market value has fallen by 63 percent. Didi's move comes in the wake of a sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdown in the past year that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding huge influence on consumers' lives -- including Alibaba and Tencent. After Friday's announcement, heavyweight Chinese online retailers whose stocks are sold on the New York exchange, such as Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, dropped sharply.
BUSINESS
spglobal.com

Saudi Aramco raises Jan OSP crude prices to Asia, US

Saudi Aramco increased all of its January official selling prices for Asia and US-bound cargoes despite fears about the impact of the omicron variant on global oil demand. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The price move follows the Dec. 2 meeting of OPEC and its...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
WashingtonExaminer

The Diminishing Path to Growth: Can Xi Jinping Avoid Crisis during China's Economic Transition

Since Deng Xiaoping changed the trajectory of Chinese economic policy in 1978, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has amassed an impressive record of economic growth. Starting as a poverty-stricken agricultural society under rigid socialist rule, the country has grown steadily and rapidly to become the second largest economy in the world and carved out a growth path whose strength and longevity is historically unprecedented.
CHINA
Reuters

Reaction to Didi Global's plans to delist from New York

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Following are reactions to ride-hailing giant Didi Global's (DIDI.N) decision to delist from the New York stock exchange and pursue a listing in Hong Kong, succumbing to pressure from Chinese regulators concerned about data security. Didi ran afoul of Chinese authorities by pushing ahead with its...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Vietnam, Taiwan exceed U.S. Treasury currency thresholds, but no manipulator labels

(Reuters) -Vietnam and Taiwan again exceeded the U.S. Treasury’s thresholds for possible currency manipulation and enhanced analysis under a 2015 trade law, but the department on Friday refrained from formally branding them as manipulators. Switzerland also narrowly escaped triggering all three manipulation criteria in the Treasury’s latest semi-annual currency report,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Exporter#Brazilian#Soybex#Hurricane Ida#Us#Conab Sa
Cheddar News

DiDi Delisting Could Signal Forced Decoupling of China-U.S. in Financial Markets

Chinese regulators are reportedly behind China-based ride-hailing company DiDi exiting from the New York Stock Exchange, just days after listing earlier this year. The regulators stated prior that DiDi had not received the necessary clearances to list in the states. Gordon Chang, Asian affairs expert, joined Cheddar to break down what the delisting says about the relationship between nations. "This really strikes me as an attempt to really to force a decoupling of China and the U.S. in the financial markets," Chang said.
ECONOMY
spglobal.com

China lithium major Ganfeng expands into upstream resources overseas

Makes first payment to jointly own interest in major spodumene project. Deal comes amid spodumene, lithium prices hitting all-time high. China's Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. said Dec. 2 that it has paid the first tranche of $39 million under a deal to acquire a 50% equity in a special purpose vehicle that controls a potentially large-scale spodumene project in Mali, a move that will enhance its overseas reach in the upstream sector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
China
spglobal.com

FEATURE: Container premiums expected to continue through H1 2022

The premium surcharge, which overstayed in the trans-Pacific route and later in other ex-Asia routes for nearly a year, is expected to continue at least through the first half of 2022 due to firm demand and worsening schedule reliability, despite reports of easing in some regions post China's Golden Week holiday.
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

INTERVIEW: China's magnesium price direction in 2022 hinges on coal, says Magontec CEO

Price direction in China's magnesium market in 2022 will hinge on coal prices, as the domestic magnesium sector relies heavily on coal-powered energy, the CEO of key magnesium producer Magontec told S&P Global Platts in an interview. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Australia-based...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Asia LPG slides on omicron fears, propane-naphtha spread turns negative

Crackers eye propane feedstock as alternative to naphtha after 4 months. Asian LPG prices reached the lowest level in nearly five months, flipping the CFR North Asia propane versus January CP swaps differential to discounts, amid growing demand concerns in the wake of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, traders said Dec. 3.
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

CONTAINER PREMIUMS: Surcharges widespread amid equipment shortages, congestion

Premium fees for Asian export cargoes commonplace amid empty container shortage. Priority fees emerge for Mediterranean discharge as demand strengthens. All-inclusive trans-Pacific container shipping rates to North America strengthened in the week ended Dec. 3, as shortages of equipment and carrying capacity in North Asia worsened amid steady demand from cargo loaders.
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Vale reports higher contract pellet premiums for Q1 after decline in Q4

Vale's iron ore DR pellet premium rebounds after Q4 decline, up $8/dmt on quarter. Vale maintains $3/dmt spread between BF and DR pellet premiums for Q4. Blast furnace pellet premium negotiations not heard to be finalized in Europe. Brazil's Vale said Dec. 3 it had defined its iron ore pellet...
INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

US Soybean Export Sales Running Out of Time

One month ago, I explained how U.S. soybean prices had quickly turned from a bullish outlook to a bearish one with little warning. Prices have had a bit of a roller-coaster ride since then but are close to the same level they were when I first wrote about the increasingly bearish situation. (https://www.dtnpf.com/…)
AGRICULTURE
spglobal.com

OIL FUTURES: Crude rally falters amid omicron spread, weak US jobs report

Crude prices settled mixed Dec. 3, as a weaker-than-expected US jobs report and rapidly spreading coronavirus omicron variant added uncertainty to demand outlooks. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX January WTI settled 24 cents lower at $66.26/b while ICE February Brent finished 21 cents higher...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Australia's iron ore exports to China fall in October - report

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the report, exports of metal ores and minerals from Australia in October were down $3,315m (23%)...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy