Energy Industry

Russian oil output continues to rise on growing OPEC+ quotas

By Rosemary Griffin
spglobal.com
 5 days ago

Russia produced 44.56 million mt, or around 10.89 mil b/d of crude and condensate in November, according to data released by the Central Dispatching Unit of the Russian Energy Ministry Dec. 2. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Russian production volumes have risen...

www.spglobal.com

OilPrice.com

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

Given the extreme disconnect between China’s huge economy-driven oil and gas needs and its minimal level of domestic oil and gas reserves, the country’s influence over oil prices has long been profound. As a result of this imbalance, China almost alone created the 2000-2014 commodities ‘supercycle’, characterized by consistently rising price trends for all commodities that are used in a booming manufacturing and infrastructure environment. This was a product largely of the 8 percent-plus annual GDP growth recorded by China over that period, with many spikes well above 10 percent and only a relatively short move down in economic growth at the onset of the Great Financial Crisis. Aside from huge quantities of imported oil and gas, this massive economic growth was fuelled by enormous debt piled up but then hidden away in various financial mechanisms that China believed it could simply pay off eventually through its rapid economic growth. Developments in the last week or so hint that both of these bubbles may be set to burst, taking the big bid in oil out of the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
ktoo.org

Oil prices plunge amid omicron variant concerns

After months of increases and a short plateau, oil prices in Alaska and worldwide have plunged in the last week. A barrel of Alaska North Slope crude was about $71 on Monday, $11 less than the week of Thanksgiving. This is the largest monthly decline in prices since the start...
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

Russia and India sign oil supply deal, see need for stable prices in talks

Rosneft signs crude supply deal up to end 2022 with Indian Oil Corp. India strategic growth market for Russia's largest crude producer. Russia and India signed Dec. 6 new energy cooperation agreements including a contract for Rosneft to ship almost 15 million barrels of crude to the world's third-largest consumer of oil in 2022, according to government and company statements.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Oil Markets#Russian#S P Global Platts#Urals Cif Med
spglobal.com

Australia's opposition party outlines plan to cut GHG emissions by 43% by 2030

Australia's opposition Labor party would ramp up investment in electricity networks to boost investment in renewables and cut greenhouse gas emissions by 43% by 2030, the party's Shadow Minister for Climate Change Chris Bowen said Dec. 6. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Bowen...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Crude oil futures extend gains as omicron concerns fade

Crude oil futures pushed higher during mid-morning trade in Asia Dec. 7 after strong overnight gains, as concerns continued to ease over the severity of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 10:30 am Singapore time (0215 GMT),...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

CHINA DATA: November crude imports rebound 14% on throughput demand

Refineries lift throughput after Beijing's call for raising oil product supplies. Oil product exports unexpectedly hit a four-month high in November. China's crude imports in November rebounded 14.3% to 10.21 million b/d from the 39-month low in October as refineries had to increase buying to meet throughput demand, data from General Administration of Customs showed on Dec. 7. The inflow was 8.94 million b/d in October.
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

China's trucked LNG prices drop below $16/MMBtu on weather, ample supply

China's trucked LNG prices have dropped below Yuan 5,500/mt ($1,098/mt), or the equivalent of around $16/MMBtu, in some regions, from around $24/MMBtu a month ago, weighed down by a combination of warmer-than-expected weather, high inventory levels and some slack in downstream demand. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

China's energy transition hinges on power sector recalibration, market forces

China's efforts to decarbonize its power sector has triggered intense debate about the role of its existing fossil fuel-based electricity system and the extent to which the system will have to be recalibrated. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. There is general consensus that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Iraq's oil minister expects oil prices to rise above $75/b in coming months

Iraq expects the price of oil to rebound and rise above $75/b in the coming months because current prices are "inappropriate" for producers, the country's oil minister said Dec. 6, as OPEC+ sticks to its plan to boost output by 400,000 b/d in January. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts,...
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

Saudi Aramco signs $15.5 bil gas pipeline deal; continues to monetize assets

Blackrock, Hassana-led group to own 49% stake in gas pipelines. Saudi Aramco has signed a $15.5 billion lease deal for its gas pipeline network, its second infrastructure transaction with international investors, as part of plans to monetize its assets and strengthen its balance sheet. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

ADNOC Jan crude OSPs seen in line with market view

Upper Zakum OSP largely in line with IFAD Murban/Platts Dubai spread. The official selling prices for Abu Dhabi National Oil Co's January-loading crude were largely in line with market expectations, as it closely followed the spread between IFAD Murban futures and benchmark Platts Dubai over November, traders told S&P Global Platts Dec. 7.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Hydrogen has huge potential in Middle East with renewables: Aramco

Hydrogen is a "huge opportunity" for the Middle East, with abundant renewable solar and wind energy providing an advantage over other parts of the world, Olivier Thorel, vice president, chemicals, at Saudi Aramco, said Dec. 7. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Saudi Arabia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Bearish sentiment lingers in condensate market despite tighter supply

Australia's February-loading North West Shelf condensate program has emerged with one less cargo on month, but sentiment for condensate grades remains under pressure from thin margins for end-users, sources said. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The latest NWS program reflects only two cargoes,...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Crude Oil Is Surging

The commodity market is surging in early December. Brent has gained over 2% and is currently trading at $71.35. Investors are processing bad news from Saudi Arabia, which raised prices for January. It may mean that Saudis believe that the demand is stable and will remain stable in the foreseeable future. That's why they are not afraid to raise oil prices. It's a good signal for the commodity market.
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

ABARES scales up Australia's 2021-22 wheat export view, FOB prices peak

The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences, or ABARES, increased its estimate for Australia's wheat exports for the marketing year 2021-22 (October-September) to 24.5 million mt from 23 million mt pegged in September. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Australian wheat...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil rebounds by almost 5% on Omicron hopes, Iran talks

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed by nearly 5% on Monday on hopes the Omicron coronavirus variant would have a less damaging economic impact if its symptoms proved mostly mild and as some OPEC member countries signaled confidence in the market. Reports in South Africa said Omicron...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

