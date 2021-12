It has been a few weeks since Pikmin Bloom landed in the UK, its arrival coming alongside the untimely demise of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Pikmin yellow, Pikmin blue; out with the old, in with the new, I suppose. You do have to wonder that if HP couldn’t replicate the magic sauce of Pokémon Go, how can a game based off one of Nintendo’s more niche titles? Will this just be pruned in the same way a year from now? Only time will tell.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO