Something to sing about. Britney Spears is still celebrating the end of her conservatorship after her lengthy court battle. “That beautiful … nice … and warm f–king fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here !!!! Lighting my candles sure is a joy folks 🕯🕯🕯 !!!” the 39-year-old pop star wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 29, alongside a photo of a roaring fire and holiday decorations. “And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago !!!! Damn I can actually pray 🙏🏼 ✨.”

