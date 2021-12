We've been hearing about Nvidia's attempts to acquire chipset maker ARM since last year, but thanks to some not-so-surprising concerns from the US government, the purchase has yet to be made official. After both companies confirmed in October that the ongoing antitrust probe was far from complete, it seemed like the deal's future was murky at best. Now we know the conclusion of that investigation: an FTC lawsuit meant to put an end to the sale.

