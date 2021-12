The Supreme Court Justices are in the midst of hearing oral arguments on whether or not to overturn Roe v Wade. The justices are looking at a Mississippi law that was signed in 2018 and was blocked by lower courts because of it’s conflict with the historic abortion ruling. They’ll also look at the 1992 case of Planned Parenthood vs. Casey which establishes the constitutional protection of a woman’s choice to have an abortion and states can only bar abortions after the point of viability which normally occurs during week 24. The Mississippi law bans abortions after 15 weeks. If the justices uphold that law it would be much easier for states to ban or restrict abortion rights.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO