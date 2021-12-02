CEE Animation Forum 2022 Opens Call for Entries

2022 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival Call for Entries!. It's that time again! The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival is seeking Washington made short films for our 6th season. All genres are accepted and must be between 3-13 minutes in length. Films can be submitted via FilmFreeway. Learn more and...
“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources is now accepting entries for a wildlife stamp contest. The Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp competition is meant to highlight local species. The subject for this year’s stamps are the Chukar Partridge and ‘I’iwi birds. The winning artist...
HARRISBURG – The Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art at Southeastern Illinois College is currently preparing for their next exhibit, “Celebrate Regional Artists,” which will be held in both the main and west galleries. This show will run Jan. 4-March 3, 2022, and the museum Operations and Collections Committee...
We are delighted to announce that entries are now open for the Music Week Awards 2022, which will take place on May 26, 2022 at Battersea Evolution, London. Entries close at 6pm on January 19, 2022. Find out more information on each category’s criteria and enter at www.musicweekawards.com. The Music...
MERGING VISIONS 2022 is a collaborative exhibition of art and poetry between Texas artists within a 100 mile radius of Denton and members of the Denton Poets’ Assembly. Exhibition Date & Venue: June 4-25, UNT CoLab, Denton, TX. Art and poetry may be submitted at the email address below until...
Ongoing Tropical-Rouge! Precure anime premiered on February 28. Toei Animation confirmed on Friday that its 19th Precure project is titled Delicious Party♡Precure. Unlike when it announced previous Precure entries, Toei has not yet specified when Delicious Party♡Precure will premiere. Toei Animation filed the trademark for a logo for the title...
Anime has always been known to have some pretty insane opening theme songs and animations, as shows like Dragon Ball Z and JuJutsu Kaisen have put out multiple bangers that are on loop in many fans’ minds. As such, it is always great to see creative people go out of their way to make anime-styled videos for other forms of entertainment, and that is exactly what one Redditor did for Call of Duty Cold War Warzone.
HIDIVE currently streams Lupin the 3rd Part 6 anime. Lupin the 3rd Part 6 premiered on October 6. Sentai Filmworks licensed the new series for home video and for streaming in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavian countries, and all Nordic Countries. HIDIVE is streaming the anime. The anime will air for a half-year continuous run, with the second half premiering in January 2022.
Neku’s final game has begun, and the Reapers are out to make sure he doesn’t stand a chance. With no partner and enemies on all sides, Neku will have to rely on help from an unexpected source against the cool and calculating new Game Master…. Our Take. Unlike the previous...
Acclaimed game director Hideo Kojima has commented on Riot Games’ new Netflix series, Arcane, calling the show a “digital video achievement between realism and art” in a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account. “I’ve watched four episodes of Arcane,” Kojima said. “This is awesome! It’s great! I was invited...
LJUBLJANA: The 18th edition of Slovenia’s festival of animated films, Animateka opened on 29 November 2021 and continues through 5 December. The festival will present 344 short films and seven animated feature films in three competition sections. The festival’s industry section, AnimatekaPRO, will host its fifth AnimatekaPRO Pitch competition for...
EXHIBITOR Magazine has opened up registration for its Expo 2020 Awards. The competition is open to pavilions, presentations, and pavilion elements appearing at Expo 2020 Dubai. Judges include InPark Magazine’s world’s fair editor Jim Ogul along with Christian Lachel of BRC Imagination Arts. Read Jim Ogul’s latest interview with Robert...
LJUBLJANA: The Government of the Republic of Slovenia re-appointed Nataša Bučar for another five-year term in the position of the director of the Slovenian Film Centre (SFC) at its 104th session on Friday 26 November 2021. "In the upcoming years, I will strive to strengthen the visibility of Slovenian film...
The budget remains undisclosed, but is expected to reach the point of being one of the biggest international coproductions that ever took place in the Czech Republic. The production will use Czech Film Fund’s incentives and is seen as a great sign of recovery of the Czech film industry influenced by the covid pandemic. The production moved to Prague after Sydney became unavailable due to the pandemic.
BELGRADE: Film Center Serbia has announced this autumn’s batch of grants in four categories. They include a new category focusing solely on book/literary work adaptations. A total of 2,215,122 EUR / 259 m RSD were allocated.
WARSAW: The first SOFA (School of Film Advancement) Alumni Workshop, held in Warsaw 9 – 12 November 2021, concentrated on female leadership and sustainability. SOFA founder and head of studies Nikolaj Nikitin described the workshop as a “pilot project.”. The four-day event featured keynote speeches and workshops. Fourteen SOFA alumni...
TALLINN: Industry@Tallinn and Baltic Event announced the prizes at awards ceremony held at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on 26 November. The presenter of the awards was Marge Liiske head of Industry@Tallinn and Baltic Event. Film New Europe was one of the partners and sponsors of the awards ceremony with FNE director Anna Franklin congratulating awards winners and informing guests about how www.filmneweurope.com can help them achieve their goals.
BELGRADE: Belgrade-based Soul Food has acquired world sales rights for Dušan Kovačević’s latest feature Being Human Isn’t So Bad / Nije loše biti čovek ahead of its domestic premiere, scheduled for 7 December. The film is about to enter regular cinema distribution two days later. The local distributor is MCF Megacom Film.
