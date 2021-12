An ATV accident Wednesday in Steuben County claimed the life of a 59-year old man. 62-year old Henry Drake, and his brother, Michael, were found in a gully about 100 feet below a trail in the area of Reservoir Hill Road in Urbana. Michael Drake was pronounced dead at the scene, while four deputy sheriffs and a State Trooper made their way down the steep embankment and treated Henry Drake for cuts to his head and leg. A rope rescue was then performed to get Henry Drake to a helicopter, which airlifted him to a trauma center for treatment.

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO