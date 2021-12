Isis Granda lives in Kissimmee, and is among the tops in the world at her chosen craft – breaking, or what was known as breakdancing a generation ago. Granda, 26, who came to Osceola County from her native Ecuador on a visa a year ago to be closer to friends and others in the breaking community, qualified for the knockout round of last month’s Red Bull BC One All Star event in Gdansk, Poland, breaking’s de facto world championship. She earned her place there with a win in the Red Bull BC One Cypher USA 2021 competition in August (Check out a video from it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jVL7_XpLjA). She also won the Freestyle Sessions Orlando competition locally this summer.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO