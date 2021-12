Communism is a red herring. That is, the Republican political party in the U.S. uses the word to attempt to scare listeners that communism will creep in and take over the U.S. Political science classes in high school should, and many do, cover all the major forms of government. Communism is claimed by Cuba and a few other countries to be the method of governing. It has failed to bring the middle class out of poverty and has pushed the window closed for most people to get out of poverty. It's a failed form of government as to its stated goals. People trying to flee communism are often caught and imprisoned for wanting to flee.

CASA GRANDE, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO