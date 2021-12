Billie Eilish is consistent! In 2017, the Grammy-winning artist started a tradition of doing a video interview with Vanity Fair that has become a time capsule for all her milestones since she was 15 years old. Each year, she's sat down on Oct. 18 to answer the same questions about her personal life, her career, and her future ambitions. And like clockwork, the outlet releases the interview at the end of November. This year's video dropped on Nov. 30. It's safe to say Billie appeared to be at her most vulnerable compared to previous years.

