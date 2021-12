A new variant of the COVID-19 virus has scientists around the world concerned and the U.S. and a growing number of countries reinstituting travel bans. Early Friday, nearly a dozen countries had instituted a ban on travel to and from several African nations as the new variant, thought to have originated in South Africa, was being seen in cities around the world. By mid-afternoon, the U.S. joined the other nations and announced a travel ban to South Africa and seven other African nations, as well.

