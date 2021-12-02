ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame Football Coaching Staff Tracker

By Nick Shepkowski
 3 days ago
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, the fear among Fighting Irish faithful was he would take a good number of assistant coaches with him. Doing so would hurt Notre Dame in the present and in the future: Coaches would leave and current players and recruits would follow.

That may have been the fear, but so far it’s certainly not what has happened. One by one, Notre Dame assistants have, reportedly, decided to stay — as we await the university confirming reports that Marcus Freeman will be the next head football coach.

Here is what we know regarding Notre Dame’s staff: Who is returning and who we do not yet know about:

Head Coach:

We still await official word from Notre Dame, but reports and logic point to Marcus Freeman being the next head coach at Notre Dame after he spent one year as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Offensive Coordinator:

Tommy Rees is coming back as offensive coordinator after being pursued by Kelly to join him at LSU. Rees went “Wolf of Wall Street” in announcing his return.

Running Backs Coach:

Running backs Lance Taylor, who has helped upgrade the position at Notre Dame, is staying on the staff.

Wide Receivers Coach:

Del Alexander has been Notre Dame’s wide receivers coach since 2017. There has not been a report either way about his future with the Fighting Irish.

Offensive Line:

Jeff Quinn took over the job when Harry Hiestand left to work for the Chicago Bears in 2018. Quinn is a longtime Kelly assistant and there has been no report whether he’ll remain in South Bend, follow Kelly or look elsewhere. We will keep you posted. What is noteworthy and perhaps works in Quinn’s favor is that he is one of two 2021 assistants that has previous experience as a head coach.

Tight Ends Coach:

Tight ends coach John McNulty, who has 30 years of coaching experience, will remain on the Notre Dame staff according to a report from 247Sports.

Defensive Line Coach:

Defensive line coach Mike Elston, who is an unheralded star on this staff, put out the above tweet after the news of Freeman and Rees became public. Keeping Elston is massively important: He’s obviously talented at what he does, but he also has been on Brian Kelly coaching staffs since 2004 at Central Michigan.

Cornerbacks Coach:

Mike Mickens, a defensive backs coach at Cincinnati for a defense that was coordinated by Marcus Freeman, is set to return to Notre Dame according to a report from 247Sports. He was the most likely to stay of all the assistants on this entire list.

Safeties Coach:

Chris O’Leary has been on Notre Dame’s staff as a defensive analyst and graduate assistant before becoming the safeties coach this season. O’Leary is staying on Freeman’s staff according to Patrick Engel of Rivals.

Special Teams Coach:

There are no reports yet on the future of special teams coach Brian Polian. Of the names listed, Polian is the only coach besides Quinn with any head coaching experience as he spent four years running the Nevada program. This will be a very interesting name to keep an eye on regarding Notre Dame or perhaps another head coaching opportunity.

Strength and Conditioning Coach:

Matt Balis is back and didn’t leave any questions as to where he wants to forever remain.

