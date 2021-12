MENDHAM – Want to make a needy child’s life brighter this holiday season?. Then consider helping resident Bethany Jameson with Project Backpack. Jameson, a co-founder of the Believe in Me Developmental Therapy Center in Denville, and fellow center co-founder Cassandra Generelli of Landing are again this year donating what Jameson she called “very full bags” to kids in the foster care system. Last year, the group donated 47 “very full bags” and they hope to donate 72 this year. So far, 32 must be filled, and the duo are opening the project to others interested in helping out.

DENVILLE, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO