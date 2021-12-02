ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Former UGA LB named ACC Defensive Player of the Year

By James Morgan
 3 days ago
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jermaine Johnson has been named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year. Johnson, a senior transfer from Georgia, was Florida State’s best player in 2021.

Jermaine Johnson finished the season with 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, 70 total tackles and two pass deflections. The former Georgia linebacker wanted to (and did) strengthen his NFL draft stock at FSU. Johnson saw much more playing time for the Seminoles and proved to be an every down player.

Jermaine Johnson only recorded 14 total tackles and four sacks for Georgia in 2020. Johnson’s presence is still missed at Georgia. The Dawgs could use an elite pass rusher like Johnson, especially in Adam Anderson’s absence.

The Seminoles finished 5-7, but were much more competitive thanks to the impressive efforts of Johnson.

Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II boosted his NFL draft stock with an impressive 2021 college football season. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Jermaine Johnson is projected as a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Despite Johnson’s transfer, the Georgia defense finished the 2021 regular season having allowed seven offensive touchdowns all season. Georgia finished the regular season as the top defense in college football. The Dawgs will face a strong challenge from Alabama in the SEC Championship.

