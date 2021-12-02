UM Shore Medical Centers at Chestertown and Easton nationally recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for three consecutive periods
EASTON — University of Maryland Shore Medical Centers at Chestertown and Easton each received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety grade for fall 2021, making this the third consecutive period both hospitals have received the prestigious recognition. This national distinction recognizes the achievements of the hospitals in consistently protecting patients...www.stardem.com
