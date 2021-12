NEW PRODUCT – Lead-Free Hot Air Gun Soldering Rework Station w/ Four Nozzles – ATTEN ST-862D. If you’ve ever made a mistake when surface-mount soldering, you’ll know how much of a pain it can be to fix it without the right tools. It can add critical time to a project and can seriously stymie your soldering momentum if you run into a bad component or a faulty reflow. With the ATTEN ST-862D Hot Air Soldering Rework Station, you can easily rework your boards and get your project back on track. It’s also possible to use solder paste (in a syringe for example) to apply the paste and then blow hot air over it to melt the solder and get the components into place.

