Society

34th Annual Intermountain Festival of Trees in Helena

montanarightnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA, Mont. - Every year in Helena...

www.montanarightnow.com

Daily Journal

'Festival of Trees' coming to Centene

CASA of the Parkland will be holding an expanded version of their annual Festival of Trees Friday and Saturday at the Centene Center. This is the second year for the event. Last Christmas the uniquely decorated Christmas trees were on display at Long Memorial Hall in downtown Farmington. "We are...
FARMINGTON, MO
erienewsnow.com

Festival of Trees Returns this Weekend

The popular Festival of Trees is returning to the Bayfront Convention Center this weekend. The 37th edition of the event will begin the day after Thanksgiving - Nov. 26 - and run through Nov. 28. It feature dozens of professionally decorated trees and the kid-favorite Santa's Castle. The pandemic forced...
ERIE, PA
southernpines.net

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

The Annual Tree Lighting will take place on Saturday, November 27th at the Southern Pines Train Station. Santa will arrive by fire truck and he will be available for pictures from 4:30-6pm. Entertainment begins at 5pm and the tree will light at 6:15pm!
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
KHMT / KSVI

Hello Montana – Family Tree Center, Festival of Trees

Leif Welhaven and Stacy Dreessen join Hello Montana. The Family Tree Center’s annual Festival of Trees is December 2nd  through 4th at Metra Park Pavilion. Stacy laid out the itinerary for the event as she invited the public. Leif is the emcee for the auction during the December 2nd Gala Dinner. He talked about how […]
MONTANA STATE
KIMT

The 36th annual Festival of Trees gets underway

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An annual fundraiser aimed at supporting individuals with disabilities in our community is getting underway. The 36th year of Festival of Trees is taking place as 80 trees were placed around Rochester on Monday for the community to enjoy through Sunday. Tuesday night an in-person gala is...
ROCHESTER, MN
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Special Olympics Wyoming to host annual Festival of Trees

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Special Olympics Wyoming is preparing to host their 33rd Annual Festival of Trees and Teddy Bear Tea. This is the first major event the organization will host since the pandemic began. “I’m looking forward to having everyone come back together for the event. We’ll...
WYOMING STATE
Timberjay Newspapers

Festival of Trees begins on Thanksgiving

ELY- The much-anticipated Northwoods Partners Festival of Trees is at long last upon us. With the generous assistance of our community of supporters, and a little holiday magic, the lobby of the Grand Ely Lodge will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with beautifully-decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, and a holiday boutique. This year’s holiday event will run Nov. 25 through Dec. 5.
ELY, MN
pullmanradio.com

Festival for Trees in Colfax this Monday

Festival for Trees is set to take place Monday from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Center in Colfax. Attendees can cast a vote for their favorite tree. Masks are required to attend.
SOCIETY
FOX Carolina

Duke Energy hosting 9th annual Festival of Trees in Seneca

SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The World of Energy education center is already filled with Christmas trees and now it's up to you to decide which one is the best. It's all part of Duke Energy's ninth annual Festival of Trees. From now through Jan. 7, trees decorated by local nonprofits will be on display at the education center at 7812 Rochester Highway in Seneca.
SENECA, SC
woay.com

Annual Gingerbread Festival to be held in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The town of Fayetteville is planning a full lineup of fun-filled Christmas festivities starting Friday, December 3, and lasting until Sunday, December 5. And some of the events the festival will include are gingerbread displays throughout the town, breakfast with Santa, a Christmas craft show, and...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
CBS Baltimore

Festival Of Trees Returns This Holiday Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 32nd annual Festival of Trees is back this year! This year after a brief hiatus, the iconic three-day festival is reimagined to include online activities along with onsite activities, all of which capture the holiday spirit. Of course, the main attraction features designer-decorated trees, wreaths, and gingerbread houses for sale. The trees benefit current students, patients and programs. The program started in 1990 and over the years has raised more than $24 million for the non-profit organization. “The help that they provide to children, young adults is immeasurable,” said tree curator Kathy Zuback. “It’s very important to do that and...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecorryjournal.com

UC brings back Festival of Trees

Union City Pride Inc. is bringing the Festival of the Trees back in 2021. The popular festival was postponed last year due to COVID-19, and organizers of this year’s event are still taking precautions. The Festival of Trees will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12, at Union...
UNION CITY, PA
Saratogian

Catholic Charities hosts 26th annual Saratoga Festival of Trees

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Catholic Charities of Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties invites the local community to unwrap the magic of the holiday season at their 26th annual fundraiser, The Festival of Trees, from Dec. 1 through Dec. 5 at the Saratoga Springs City Center. The Festival will once again...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

