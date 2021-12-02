ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-02 03:51:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of southeastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 16:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-07 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern to northeastern and southeastern Puerto Rico, as well as most north, south and east-facing beaches of Culebra, Vieques, and St Croix. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-06 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region; Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, Greer Grade,, and White Bird Grade. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, are expected. * WHERE...From the Dalton Highway west. * WHEN...3 PM Sunday to 6 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 25 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST TUESDAY * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 5 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...This afternoon through early Tuesday. The highest water levels are expected tonight through Monday. * IMPACTS...Water will inundate low lying areas and cause minor flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow on top of shorefast ice and over lagoon or river ice.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 13:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 11:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM AKST MONDAY * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 6 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Through Monday morning. The highest water levels are expected Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Water will inundate low lying areas and cause minor flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow on top of shorefast ice and over lagoon or river ice. At Nome this could cause minor flooding at the boat harbor and along the Snake River.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chester, Hardeman, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 16:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chester; Hardeman; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hardeman, south central Madison and west central Chester Counties through 430 PM CST At 400 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chickasaw State Forest, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Henderson, Chickasaw State Park, Chickasaw State Forest, Silerton, Toone, Medon, Deanburg, Pinson, Teague, Montezuma and Parkburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM AKST TUESDAY * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 5 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Late tonight through early Tuesday. The highest water levels are expected Monday. * IMPACTS...Water will inundate low lying areas and cause minor flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow on top of shorefast ice and over lagoon or river ice. This is expected to flood low lying areas near Deering, and could flood the road to the airport.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM AKST TUESDAY * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 5 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Late tonight through early Tuesday morning. The highest water levels are expected Monday. * IMPACTS...Water will inundate low lying areas and cause minor flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow on top of shorefast ice and over lagoon or river ice. This is expected to flood low lying areas along the lagoon side of Kotzebue.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 13:13:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 13:13:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Denali HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Upper Koyukuk Valley. * WHEN...3 PM Sunday to 6 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 13:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 11:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that rising sea water that causes flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water and take actions to protect life and property. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM AKST MONDAY * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 6 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Through late Monday morning. The highest water levels are expected tonight. Water levels will drop slowly Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Waves could wash onto the runway at Gambell and cause damage to to the runway. Flooding will inundate low lying areas. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Stewart by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 16:24:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 17:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Stewart A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Stewart County through 530 PM CST At 502 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Dover, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Big Rock and Land Between The Lakes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
STEWART COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-06 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-06 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington * WHAT...Minor splash-over and beach erosion is likely around the time of high tide around noon Monday. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor splash-over on exposed coastal roads and shorelines. Pedestrians and motorists should use caution along shorelines.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 15:51:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Highlands WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Winds will continue to decrease through the evening, therefore the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 13:07:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below occuring. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Yukon River Valley near Eagle. * WHEN....Through 6 PM this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds combined with cold temperatures will produce dangerous wind chill values through early Sunday evening. Conditions will become less severe this evening as temperatures rise. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-06 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California SNOWFALL POSSIBLE FOR ALL ELEVATIONS THURSDAY WITH MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES INTO NEXT WEEKEND * Monday night: a weak system may bring very light snowfall accumulations to the higher elevations of Mono and Alpine counties, including the passes along Highway 395. * A cold storm will drop into the region Thursday with snow levels dropping to all valley floors. Accumulating snow is highly likely (70% chance) for all elevations of western Nevada and the Sierra, however there are still variations in the exact timing and totals. * Much colder conditions will follow with high temperatures anticipated to only be in the 30s on Friday and brisk northwest wind gusts of 15-25 mph making it feel even colder. Overnight lows Friday night will drop into the teens and single digits across the region, with below zero temperatures in the colder valleys. * Travel disruptions are a good bet and may impact peak commuting times on Thursday. Keep tabs on the forecast through the week ahead and follow the latest analysis and trends by reading the Forecast Discussion.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 13:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-07 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO NOON MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains. * WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO

