Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 16:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chester; Hardeman; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hardeman, south central Madison and west central Chester Counties through 430 PM CST At 400 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chickasaw State Forest, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Henderson, Chickasaw State Park, Chickasaw State Forest, Silerton, Toone, Medon, Deanburg, Pinson, Teague, Montezuma and Parkburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
