Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 17:17:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Decatur; Henderson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL HENDERSON AND NORTHWESTERN DECATUR COUNTIES At 516 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Reagan, or near Lexington, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Lexington around 525 PM CST. Darden around 545 PM CST. Parsons and Decaturville around 600 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Warrens Bluff, Wilkinstown, Rock Hill, Palestine, Mount Tabor, Garrett, Beacon, Hickory Forks, Largo and Shady Hill. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

DECATUR COUNTY, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO