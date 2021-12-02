ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-02 10:26:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 17:17:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Decatur; Henderson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL HENDERSON AND NORTHWESTERN DECATUR COUNTIES At 516 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Reagan, or near Lexington, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Lexington around 525 PM CST. Darden around 545 PM CST. Parsons and Decaturville around 600 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Warrens Bluff, Wilkinstown, Rock Hill, Palestine, Mount Tabor, Garrett, Beacon, Hickory Forks, Largo and Shady Hill. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 13:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 11:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that rising sea water that causes flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water and take actions to protect life and property. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM AKST MONDAY * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 6 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Through late Monday morning. The highest water levels are expected tonight. Water levels will drop slowly Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Waves could wash onto the runway at Gambell and cause damage to to the runway. Flooding will inundate low lying areas. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 13:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 11:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM AKST MONDAY * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 6 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Through Monday morning. The highest water levels are expected Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Water will inundate low lying areas and cause minor flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow on top of shorefast ice and over lagoon or river ice. At Nome this could cause minor flooding at the boat harbor and along the Snake River.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Lower Keys, Monroe Middle Keys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-06 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys; Monroe Middle Keys * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Middle and Lower Florida Keys. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#San Juan#Extreme Weather#Culebra North Central
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST TUESDAY * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 5 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...This afternoon through early Tuesday. The highest water levels are expected tonight through Monday. * IMPACTS...Water will inundate low lying areas and cause minor flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow on top of shorefast ice and over lagoon or river ice.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM AKST TUESDAY * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 5 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Late tonight through early Tuesday morning. The highest water levels are expected Monday. * IMPACTS...Water will inundate low lying areas and cause minor flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow on top of shorefast ice and over lagoon or river ice. This is expected to flood low lying areas along the lagoon side of Kotzebue.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 13:13:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 16 to 30 inches. * WHERE...Northeast Prince William Sound. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to 6 PM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy snow will reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will warm to near or slightly above freezing in Valdez late Monday. This could cause snow to mix with rain at times Monday afternoon and evening.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-06 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington * WHAT...Minor splash-over and beach erosion is likely around the time of high tide around noon Monday. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor splash-over on exposed coastal roads and shorelines. Pedestrians and motorists should use caution along shorelines.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 13:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 11:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that rising sea water that causes flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water and take actions to protect life and property. Target Area: Yukon Delta COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM AKST MONDAY * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast, and along the Yukon River upstream to Emmonak. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 6 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Through late Monday morning. The highest water levels are expected tonight. * IMPACTS...Water will inundate low lying areas and cause moderate flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow on top of shorefast ice and river ice.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 13:13:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Denali HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 15:51:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Highlands WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Winds will continue to decrease through the evening, therefore the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM AKST TUESDAY * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 5 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Late tonight through early Tuesday. The highest water levels are expected Monday. * IMPACTS...Water will inundate low lying areas and cause minor flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow on top of shorefast ice and over lagoon or river ice. This is expected to flood low lying areas near Deering, and could flood the road to the airport.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-07 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 13:07:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Through 6 PM Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow expected south of Trims Camp. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-06 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chester, Hardeman, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 16:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chester; Hardeman; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hardeman, south central Madison and west central Chester Counties through 430 PM CST At 400 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chickasaw State Forest, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Henderson, Chickasaw State Park, Chickasaw State Forest, Silerton, Toone, Medon, Deanburg, Pinson, Teague, Montezuma and Parkburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, are expected. * WHERE...From the Dalton Highway west. * WHEN...3 PM Sunday to 6 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 25 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Carbon County, Laramie Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 16:41:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Laramie Valley HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The High Wind Warning will expire at 5 PM this evening. Strong gusty winds over 60 mph have ended as a cold front continues to push south into Colorado. However, the lighter winds will be short-lived. Winds will increase rapidly late Monday morning with gusts over 60 MPH possible Monday afternoon.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-06 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California SNOWFALL POSSIBLE FOR ALL ELEVATIONS THURSDAY WITH MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES INTO NEXT WEEKEND * Monday night: a weak system may bring very light snowfall accumulations to the higher elevations of Mono and Alpine counties, including the passes along Highway 395. * A cold storm will drop into the region Thursday with snow levels dropping to all valley floors. Accumulating snow is highly likely (70% chance) for all elevations of western Nevada and the Sierra, however there are still variations in the exact timing and totals. * Much colder conditions will follow with high temperatures anticipated to only be in the 30s on Friday and brisk northwest wind gusts of 15-25 mph making it feel even colder. Overnight lows Friday night will drop into the teens and single digits across the region, with below zero temperatures in the colder valleys. * Travel disruptions are a good bet and may impact peak commuting times on Thursday. Keep tabs on the forecast through the week ahead and follow the latest analysis and trends by reading the Forecast Discussion.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy