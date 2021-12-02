ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-02 03:51:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 16:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-07 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern to northeastern and southeastern Puerto Rico, as well as most north, south and east-facing beaches of Culebra, Vieques, and St Croix. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 16:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-07 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern to northeastern and southeastern Puerto Rico, as well as most north, south and east-facing beaches of Culebra, Vieques, and St Croix. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 17:17:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Decatur; Henderson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL HENDERSON AND NORTHWESTERN DECATUR COUNTIES At 516 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Reagan, or near Lexington, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Lexington around 525 PM CST. Darden around 545 PM CST. Parsons and Decaturville around 600 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Warrens Bluff, Wilkinstown, Rock Hill, Palestine, Mount Tabor, Garrett, Beacon, Hickory Forks, Largo and Shady Hill. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 16:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-07 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern to northeastern and southeastern Puerto Rico, as well as most north, south and east-facing beaches of Culebra, Vieques, and St Croix. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 13:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 11:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM AKST MONDAY * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 6 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Through Monday morning. The highest water levels are expected Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Water will inundate low lying areas and cause minor flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow on top of shorefast ice and over lagoon or river ice. At Nome this could cause minor flooding at the boat harbor and along the Snake River.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Lower Keys, Monroe Middle Keys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-06 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys; Monroe Middle Keys * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Middle and Lower Florida Keys. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM AKST TUESDAY * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 5 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Late tonight through early Tuesday morning. The highest water levels are expected Monday. * IMPACTS...Water will inundate low lying areas and cause minor flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow on top of shorefast ice and over lagoon or river ice. This is expected to flood low lying areas along the lagoon side of Kotzebue.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-06 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington * WHAT...Minor splash-over and beach erosion is likely around the time of high tide around noon Monday. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor splash-over on exposed coastal roads and shorelines. Pedestrians and motorists should use caution along shorelines.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#St Thomas#Lifeguard#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 20:53:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-07 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern to northeastern and southeastern Puerto Rico, as well as most north, south and east- facing beaches of Culebra, Vieques, St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 13:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 11:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that rising sea water that causes flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water and take actions to protect life and property. Target Area: Yukon Delta COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM AKST MONDAY * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast, and along the Yukon River upstream to Emmonak. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 6 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Through late Monday morning. The highest water levels are expected tonight. * IMPACTS...Water will inundate low lying areas and cause moderate flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow on top of shorefast ice and river ice.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 13:13:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-07 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Jefferson HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected tonight and early Monday morning. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph expected Monday afternoon and Monday night. * WHERE...Jefferson county. Strongest winds tonight through early Monday morning will be near the north slopes of the Tug Hill Plateau. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-06 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Lewis HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Lewis county. Strongest winds will be near the north slopes of the Tug Hill Plateau and in the Black River Valley. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 12:05:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-05 15:15:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. A Flood Watch is also in effect for Hawaii County through Tuesday afternoon. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 315 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1200 PM HST, radar indicated moderate to heavy rainfall continuing over the southeast flank of the Big Island. The highest rainfall rates were about 1 inch per hour over the slopes of the Kau District. Rainfall should continue in the area through the afternoon and into tonight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hawaiian Paradise Park, Wood Valley, Pahala, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Punaluu Beach, Kawa Flats, Volcano, Naalehu, Glenwood, Mountain View, Hawaiian Ocean View, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidlands Estates, Pahoa, Waiohinu, Hawaii Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit, Fern Forest, Discovery Harbour and Eden Roc. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 315 PM HST if flooding persists.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM AKST TUESDAY * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 5 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Late tonight through early Tuesday. The highest water levels are expected Monday. * IMPACTS...Water will inundate low lying areas and cause minor flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow on top of shorefast ice and over lagoon or river ice. This is expected to flood low lying areas near Deering, and could flood the road to the airport.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Stewart by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 16:24:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 17:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Stewart A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Stewart County through 530 PM CST At 502 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Dover, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Big Rock and Land Between The Lakes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
STEWART COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 15:51:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Highlands WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Winds will continue to decrease through the evening, therefore the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 16:05:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Humphreys, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 18:13:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Humphreys; Perry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN PERRY AND SOUTH CENTRAL HUMPHREYS COUNTIES At 613 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Linden, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lobelville. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 138 and 144. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST MONDAY * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 7 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Sunday evening through Monday evening. The highest water levels are expected late tonight through early Monday. * IMPACTS...Water will inundate low lying areas and cause minor flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow on top of shorefast ice and over lagoon or river ice.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy