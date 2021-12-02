Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 12:05:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-05 15:15:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. A Flood Watch is also in effect for Hawaii County through Tuesday afternoon. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 315 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1200 PM HST, radar indicated moderate to heavy rainfall continuing over the southeast flank of the Big Island. The highest rainfall rates were about 1 inch per hour over the slopes of the Kau District. Rainfall should continue in the area through the afternoon and into tonight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hawaiian Paradise Park, Wood Valley, Pahala, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Punaluu Beach, Kawa Flats, Volcano, Naalehu, Glenwood, Mountain View, Hawaiian Ocean View, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidlands Estates, Pahoa, Waiohinu, Hawaii Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit, Fern Forest, Discovery Harbour and Eden Roc. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 315 PM HST if flooding persists.
Comments / 0