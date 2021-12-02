ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-03 10:12:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 04:00:00 Expires: 2021-12-09 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water along north and east facing shores due to dangerous surf conditions. Elsewhere, swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM WEDNESDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS UNTIL 6 AM THURSDAY SURF NO LONGER HAZARDOUS ALONG WEST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Hazardous surf of 9 to 14 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...North and east facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM Wednesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, until 6 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northwest swell has decreased such that surf along west facing reefs has fallen below hazardous levels of 9 feet. Large northeast swell will maintain hazardous surf along north and east facing reefs through Tuesday night. The northeast swell will begin to decrease later today, but will still support a high risk of rip currents through at least Wednesday night, possibly into late week.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 17:17:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Decatur; Henderson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL HENDERSON AND NORTHWESTERN DECATUR COUNTIES At 516 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Reagan, or near Lexington, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Lexington around 525 PM CST. Darden around 545 PM CST. Parsons and Decaturville around 600 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Warrens Bluff, Wilkinstown, Rock Hill, Palestine, Mount Tabor, Garrett, Beacon, Hickory Forks, Largo and Shady Hill. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of southeastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 16:05:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-06 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#San Juan#Lifeguard#Vicinity North Central
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-07 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern and southern St Thomas, as well as southern beaches of St John. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 05:15:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A coastal flood advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Bristol Bay COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST MONDAY FOR THE BRISTOL BAY COAST * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast, primarily on the north side of Bristol Bay. * COASTAL FLOODING...Sea levels rising 2 to 4 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Until Monday morning. The highest water levels are expected Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could see minor flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats and other items in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow through cracks in the ice causing ponding water over shorefast ice.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 13:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 11:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that rising sea water that causes flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water and take actions to protect life and property. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM AKST MONDAY * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 6 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Through late Monday morning. The highest water levels are expected tonight. Water levels will drop slowly Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Waves could wash onto the runway at Gambell and cause damage to to the runway. Flooding will inundate low lying areas. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, are expected. * WHERE...From the Dalton Highway west. * WHEN...3 PM Sunday to 6 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 25 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches, are expected. * WHERE...North of the Tanana River. * WHEN...3 PM Sunday to 6 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-06 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Lower Keys, Monroe Middle Keys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-06 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys; Monroe Middle Keys * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Middle and Lower Florida Keys. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM AKST TUESDAY * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 5 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Late tonight through early Tuesday morning. The highest water levels are expected Monday. * IMPACTS...Water will inundate low lying areas and cause minor flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow on top of shorefast ice and over lagoon or river ice. This is expected to flood low lying areas along the lagoon side of Kotzebue.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 13:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 11:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM AKST MONDAY * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 6 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Through Monday morning. The highest water levels are expected Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Water will inundate low lying areas and cause minor flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow on top of shorefast ice and over lagoon or river ice. At Nome this could cause minor flooding at the boat harbor and along the Snake River.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 13:13:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-06 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-06 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, and Pierce. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM AKST TUESDAY * LOCATION...Low lying areas along the coast. * COASTAL FLOODING...With sea levels rising 4 to 5 feet above normal high tides. * TIMING...Late tonight through early Tuesday. The highest water levels are expected Monday. * IMPACTS...Water will inundate low lying areas and cause minor flooding. Ice could pile up on the beach. Boats or other property in low lying areas could be damaged. Water could flow on top of shorefast ice and over lagoon or river ice. This is expected to flood low lying areas near Deering, and could flood the road to the airport.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-06 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Lolo north to Missoula Valley. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches. South to east wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts as high as as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Prince William Sound. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to 6 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy snow and blowing snow will reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration snow event with variations in snowfall intensity. The coastal areas and surrounding mountains can expect the heaviest snow tonight through Monday morning. The heavier snow will then shift inland Monday afternoon through Monday night. Temperatures are expected to warm along the coast during the storm, likely leading to a changeover to rain or a rain/snow mix by Monday afternoon. The strongest winds and biggest threat of blowing snow will be through Portage Valley and eastern Turnagain Arm.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-07 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Jefferson HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected tonight and early Monday morning. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph expected Monday afternoon and Monday night. * WHERE...Jefferson county. Strongest winds tonight through early Monday morning will be near the north slopes of the Tug Hill Plateau. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy