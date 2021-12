Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM) takes place in the United States every year from September 15 to October 15 and serves as a month in which Hispanic culture and contributions in our country can be observed and reflected upon. WKU Modern Languages recently hosted an event for high school students in Kentucky in which they, too, can observe and recognize Hispanic heritage and culture in their own lives, by writing about a person of Hispanic roots who has positively impacted their life.

