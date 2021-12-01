Vote For Greatest Game in PMAC: Bracket 4, Round 1

There are two things the world will always expect to see on Thanksgiving: turkey and the Dallas Cowboys on their television and/or mobile devices. The tradition of seeing the Cowboys play on the final Thursday of November is as long as it is entertaining, even if it doesn't always go their way in the end. This year's matchup will feature them hosting one of the league's other legacy franchises -- the Las Vegas Raiders -- in an interconference matchup that doesn't happen often, and should provide plenty of fireworks from Dak Prescott and Derek Carr (or, at minimum, their defensive counterparts) as you sort through your cranberry sauce and pie.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO