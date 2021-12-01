Vote For Greatest Game in PMAC: Bracket 4, Round 1

Good morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's happening today – Tuesday, Nov. 23 – for your Seattle Seahawks. ESPN Looks Back At Seahawks' Best Thanksgiving Memory. Thanksgiving and football go together like, well, Thanksgiving and turkey. Or stuffing. Or mashed potatoes. OK, I'm on a tangent thinking about Thursday -- but you get the point. You can't have one without the other, whether it's attending your local high school game, throwing a ball in the yard or watching NFL teams play in the afternoon. The Seahawks have a history, albeit short, of playing football on Turkey Day. Seattle has played on the holiday four times in franchise history, with games in 1980, 1986, 2008 and 2014. With a 2-2 record, the Seahawks' success has been solid considering all four games were played on the road.
Comments / 0