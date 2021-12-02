ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Prince Harry pens letter to mark World AIDS Day

hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry has written a letter...

www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

The Duke of Sussex writes an urgent letter on behalf of Princess Diana for World AIDS Day

For World AIDS Day, the Duke of Sussex is thanking leading health experts on behalf of his mother, Princess Diana. In a letter addressed to World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima, the prince expressed gratitude to the scientific and medical community for fighting against the disease, a cause that was close to the late Princess of Wales's heart.
WORLD
The Independent

Harry warns of ‘spectacular failure’ over vaccine inequality on World Aids Day

The Duke of Sussex has made an impassioned plea over Covid-19 vaccine equity, drawing parallels with how the struggle to access HIV medicines left millions dead during the Aids epidemic.Harry marked World Aids Day by warning that not learning amid the coronavirus pandemic from mistakes made with Aids would be a “betrayal of the next generation”.He said vaccinating the world is a “test of our moral character” and there has been a “spectacular failure” over global access to Covid vaccines."Are we really comfortable repeating the failures of the past? Everything I’ve learnt from the youth of@Sentebale tells me not. [It]...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Prince Harry claims we should leave jobs that make us ‘unhappy’ – easy for him to say

Prince Harry has spoken out in support of people leaving jobs that make them miserable – and he should know. The dad of two, who is an outspoken advocate for positive mental health, said that the “Great Resignation” – which has seen people deciding to quit their roles as a result of the pandemic – isn’t “all bad” and is even “something to be celebrated”.And after a year in which he and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to step down permanently from their royal duties, to “work towards” becoming financially independent and to live a relatively normal life in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
tucsonpost.com

Biden Marks 33rd World AIDS Day With New Commitments

WASHINGTON - Marking the 33rd annual World AIDS Day on Wednesday, the Biden administration announced it would ramp up its domestic and international efforts to fight the HIV virus, which has killed 36 million people worldwide in four decades. President Joe Biden also released Wednesday the domestic-focused National HIV-AIDS Strategy,...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Aids Day#Aids#Pens#British Royal Family
AFP

Biden marks World AIDS Day with plan to eradicate disease

President Joe Biden marked World AIDS Day on Wednesday with a speech declaring that an end to the epidemic in the United States is within reach. "It's not hyperbole to suggest that we are within striking distance," he told an audience of activists and political supporters at the White House. Biden's speech outlined what the White House said was an administration plan for "redoubling efforts to confront the HIV/AIDS epidemic," bringing it effectively to a close by the end of the decade. The target is for a 75 percent reduction in new infections by 2025 and 90 percent by 2030.
HEALTH
Democrat-Herald

Biden will mark World AIDS Day with new national HIV/AIDS strategy

President Joe Biden will mark World AIDS Day on Wednesday by unveiling a new national HIV/AIDS strategy with the goal of ending the HIV epidemic by 2030, a senior administration official told CNN. The strategy — something Biden had promised on the campaign trail — will provide a "framework and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

Prince William, Duchess Kate Staying With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle During U.S. Visit Would Be ‘Lose-Lose,’ Royal Expert Says

Family reunion? Prince William and Duchess Kate are set to travel to the United States for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. for her native country. However, it is “somewhat unlikely” that the Fab Four will all stay together at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s California home during the visit, according to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

The Real Reason Harry & Meghan Won't Be at the Royal Christmas, Sources Say

It sounds like it might be a California Christmas for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this year. According to a report from Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be attending the royal family's Christmas celebrations in England. "Royal sources" told the publication that the couple have made their decision and also shared the supposed reason why they will not be joining the celebrations at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Earl Spencer's daughters Amelia and Eliza, 29, say they 'grew up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town - despite living with their mother Victoria in a wealthy suburb

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer have spoken about 'growing up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town in a new interview. The stunning twins, both 29, who grew up in South Africa, burst onto the social scene in London after moving to the capital with their boyfriends this summer.
CELEBRITIES
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is "quickly transmissible," according to early reports. We should be "concerned" if not panicked, say most experts. So how can you stay safe, given that you probably have holiday plans, and were hoping the pandemic was basically over? (It's not; besides Omicron, Delta is still raging.) To help guide you, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared this morning on CNN's State of the Union. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy