ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

Dublin H.S. tree lighting ceremony brings seasonal sparkle to a tough year

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were much-needed moments of joy at Dublin High...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Lawmakers remember Bob Dole: 'Bona fide American hero'

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Omicron variant found in nearly one-third of U.S. states

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread to about one-third of U.S. states, but the Delta version remains the majority of COVID-19 infections as cases rise nationwide, U.S. health officials said on Sunday. Though the emergence of the new variant has caused alarm worldwide,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparkle#Tree#High School#Dublin High School
Fox News

US sees signs Russia plans Ukraine invasion in early 2022

U.S. officials believe Russia is planning a multi-front military invasion of Ukraine, involving as many as 175,000 troops, as soon as early 2022, Fox News has confirmed. A senior U.S. defense official told Fox News that details outlined in a report Friday night by The Washington Post are in line with the thinking of U.S. intelligence officials.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dublin, CA
The Associated Press

Pope chides Europe, comforts migrants on return to Lesbos

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — Pope Francis returned Sunday to the Greek island of Lesbos to offer comfort to migrants at a refugee camp and blast what he said was Europe’s indifference and self-interest “that condemns to death those on the fringes.”. “Please, let us stop this shipwreck of civilization!” Francis...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy