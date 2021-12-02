Major League Baseball owners lock out players, starting the sport's 1st work stoppage in 26 years

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
The New York Yankee family was saddened to learn of the passing of ex-Yankee manager Bill Virdon. Virdon was manager of the Yankees during 1974 and 1975 before being replaced in 1975 my the new manager Billy Martin. In 1974 he won 89 games for the Yankees. However, Virdon’s claim...
The Associated Press reports the Detroit Tigers added infielder Kody Clemens, the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, to their 40-man roster. The 25-year-old Clemens, an infielder, hit .247 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games for the Mud Hens last season, his first year at Triple-A.
Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
Carlos Correa has made an official decision on his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros. Correa has declined the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer, according to Jon Heyman. His days in Houston are over. The 27-year-old star is now the top free agent in baseball and is bound to receive...
The No. 1 ranked free agent available is former Houston Astros SS Carlos Correa and everybody is waiting patiently (some not so much) to find out where he will sign. Well, Correa recently updated his Twitter bio (before quickly taking it down) and it just so happened to include a Tiger!
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
As MLB Trade Rumors reported it, the Braves coughed up a lot of money for one of the only viable options at catcher on the free-agent market:. According to their sources, the Marlins were in on new Braves catcher Manny Pina before the Braves doubled the money Miami offered:. Pina...
Newly-signed New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer spent half of a season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after arriving there via trade at the deadline. Seen as a great fit at the time of the trade, it turns out that things weren’t actually so rosy between Scherzer and the Dodgers. In fact, Scherzer blames the Dodgers for his bad postseason experience.
Former US track and field star Emmit King was shot dead along with another man, William Wells, after an argument ended in gunfire in Bessemer, Alabama last weekend. King was pronounced dead at hospital following the shootout between the two men. The retired sprinter had a prestigious track career in...
Presbyterian College head football coach Kevin Kelley is moving on from the program after just one season. The analytics-driven coach took to Twitter to announce his decision to “pursue other football interests.”. “I am so appreciative of Presbyterian College President Matthew vandenBerg and AD Rob Acunto for the opportunity that...
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James wasn't happy with the way that his recent positive COVID-19 test was handled by the NBA. James was forced to enter the NBA's health and safety protocols earlier this week after registering a positive test, but he was back in action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night after returning two negative PCR tests within 24 hours. After the game against the Clippers, James expressed some frustration with the way that the situation was handled.
Five-time MLB All-Star relief pitcher Doug Jones died on Monday at 64 years old. The Cleveland Guardians confirmed his death Monday afternoon with the team's website reporting that he died of complications from COVID-19. Jones' former teammate in Cleveland and with the Houston Astros Greg Swindell initially reported his death on Twitter.
Mark Turgeon is out, and Danny Manning is in. Maryland men’s basketball announced Friday that Turgeon has stepped down as head coach after 10-plus seasons at the helm, and Manning will take over the program for the remainder of the season. The 54-year-old Manning was hired by Maryland in the offseason to fill the vacated spot left by DeAndre Haynes, who joined Shaka Smart’s staff at Marquette ...
Another week, another loss for the Chicago Bears. Chicago lost to Arizona on Sunday, dropping to 4-8 on the season. Fans once again chanted “Fire Nagy!” throughout the stadium on Sunday afternoon. It was an ugly day overall for the Bears and their fan base, which had to deal with...
The Texas Rangers have spent more money in one offseason than any team ever has in the history of baseball. Believe it or not, even after committing $561.2 million to free agents, the Rangers aren't done (though, the MLB lockout is putting their plans on hold). Corey Seager, the Rangers'...
Alabama Football coverage presented by — Jameson Williams scored on a thrilling touchdown for Alabama, a 67-yard pass play that got Alabama on the board on Saturday in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. But a former NFL referee, Terry McAulay, pointed out that the officials in the game missed...
