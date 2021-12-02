Gold and silver are mixed heading into the European open

That was the question many Crude Oil investors asked themselves before prices plunged to $-40.00/barrel in April of 2020. The structural problem with Crude Oil remained with a lack of places to store 1000 barrels resulting in a frantic "bid for storage" as the product is non-deliverable to investors while only being kept at approved locations. Silver, on the other hand, is a "whole nother ball game," meaning that the delivery process of the Silver futures contract results "When futures buyers take delivery of metal warrant, they can choose what to do with it. For example, they can choose to leave it on warrant in the depository, take it off warrant and sell the metal privately or ask for its removal from the depository for use or storage elsewhere, a process known as load out."

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO