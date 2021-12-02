ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Gold and silver are mixed heading into the European open

By Rajan Dhall
kitco.com
 3 days ago

(Kitco News) - Gold (-0.31%) and silver (0.52%) are mixed this morning heading into the European open. The yellow metal is trading at $1775/oz while silver has retraced after a tough session on Wednesday ($22.38/oz). In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 0.50% higher and spot WTI is 1.22%...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Bitcoin prices plunge dramatically overnight

Bitcoin prices dropped dramatically early Saturday morning. The price of the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency was down 12 percent at about 4:20 a.m. ET, reaching $47,495. Bitcoin fell as low as $41,968 overnight, taking total losses for the day to 22 percent. A combination of profit-taking and macroeconomic concerns triggered...
MARKETS
DailyFx

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: Omicron Fears May Weigh on US Stocks; Reopening Trade at Risk

Volatility has spiked in recent days on growing concerns about the pandemic. The S&P 500 has trended lower as traders have trimmed their exposure to risk assets. Though the fundamental backdrop remains supportive for most U.S. stocks on strong corporate earnings and constructive profit outlook, omicron variant uncertainty will drive price action in the near-term.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#European#Kitco News#Shanghai Composite Lrb#Fx#Usd Jpy#Btc Usd#Fed#Omicron#Australian#Chinese#Rbnz#Boj#Treasury#Finance#Ez
kitco.com

Tepid jobs report and continued concerns about the new Covid variant move gold higher

For the first time since November 17 gold futures had substantial gains, and most importantly closed very near the highs of the day. As of 4:00 PM EST gold futures basis, the most active February 2021 contract is currently fixed at $1784.40 which is a net increase of $21.70, or a gain of +1.23%. Gold traded to a low of $1766 and a high of $1788. Since November 17 gold traded and closed at a lower price for eight consecutive days, up until Wednesday, December 1 when gold scored modest gains but closed well off the high achieved in trading that day. That was followed by yesterday's steep decline in which gold moved from $1784.80 and closed almost at the low of $1762.60.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb, end slightly lower for the week

Gold futures climbed sharply on Friday, getting a boost from disappointing monthly U.S. jobs data, but prices still posted a slight loss for the week after settling Thursday at their lowest in more than seven weeks. "Gold has not performed well this week, as we are concerned about the potential of deflation," said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. The Federal Reserve is set to be more aggressive and with inflation rising, that could "result in the central bank ending asset purchases sooner than we have expected for the next year," he said. "That is why you have not seen that haven appeal gold typically shows." February gold rose $21.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. A week ago, the most-active contract settled at $1,785.50.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Silver: How low is too low?

That was the question many Crude Oil investors asked themselves before prices plunged to $-40.00/barrel in April of 2020. The structural problem with Crude Oil remained with a lack of places to store 1000 barrels resulting in a frantic "bid for storage" as the product is non-deliverable to investors while only being kept at approved locations. Silver, on the other hand, is a "whole nother ball game," meaning that the delivery process of the Silver futures contract results "When futures buyers take delivery of metal warrant, they can choose what to do with it. For example, they can choose to leave it on warrant in the depository, take it off warrant and sell the metal privately or ask for its removal from the depository for use or storage elsewhere, a process known as load out."
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Bitcoin - new all-time highs in sight!

Year-to-date, bitcoin is currently up more 100% against the USD. Despite the first few months until April, Bitcoin has been mainly caught in a consolidation over the course of this year. However, since the low on July 19th the bulls have been able to push prices to a new all-time high. Now they do hold all the trump cards in their hands for a strong finishing of 2021. Bitcoin – New all-time highs in sight!
BUSINESS
kitco.com

London copper falls on fears of Sino-US tensions, China inventory glut

London copper eased on Friday, hit by Asian stock markets turning risk averse on concerns over Sino-US ties after ride-hailing giant Didi announced delisting in New York and signs of rising inventories in top consumer China. Three-month copper on the LME was down 0.5% at $9 460.5 a tonne, as...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold price rallies after downbeat U.S. non-farm jobs growth

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are moderately higher in early U.S. trading Friday and got a boost after the key component of the monthly U.S. employment report did not meet market expectations. A rally in the crude oil market this morning is also supportive for the metals markets. February gold was last up $11.60 at $1,774.50 and March Comex silver was last up $0.194 at $22.505 an ounce.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Australia's iron ore exports to China fall in October - report

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the report, exports of metal ores and minerals from Australia in October were down $3,315m (23%)...
WORLD
kitco.com

Top 10 largest gold mines in Australia in Q3 2021 - report

(Kitco News) - Kitco ranked the top ten largest gold mines in Australia based on reported production in Q3 2021. Newmont’s Boddington is the biggest gold operation in Australia with 162 koz of gold produced in Q3 2021. Gold production decreased 9% primarily due to lower throughput, lower grade milled and lower recovery.
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Zinc prices seen solid over European winter on likely smelter shutdowns

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Zinc prices are due to remain firm over coming months on the potential for soaring power costs causing more disruptions at smelters, keeping supply and inventories tight. Benchmark zinc prices on the London Metal Exchange have shed about a fifth since surging to a 14-year peak in mid-October after smelter shutdowns in Europe were less severe than expected. However, since the start of the year, prices of zinc, which is mainly used for galvanising steel, are up 16%.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Ready, set, silver, go

If you read our last weekly chart book publication, you will find our setup maturing right now, just as we planned. We spoke of this being an excellent, low-risk spot to add to your physical holdings. What is left is a detailed action plan and a proper execution of that plan. While timing has been most satisfactory anticipated, additional factors are essential to a winning strategy in motion. Ready, set, silver, go.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy