Rothermeres up offer to take Daily Mail publisher private

All international travellers to the UK will have to take a Covid test before their departure in a bid to curb the spread of the omicron variant, the government has announced.The move comes amid growing concern about the newly detected strain of coronavirus, which is believed to be more contagious than previous variants such as delta.From 4am on Tuesday, any traveller aged 12 or over, regardless of their vaccination status, will have to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test taken within two days of arrival in the UK.From Monday, Nigeria will be added to the red...

TRAVEL ・ 5 HOURS AGO