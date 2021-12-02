ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Stress test shows Danish banks have sufficient capital

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Danish banks have sufficient capital to withstand a recession but a few systematically important banks are close to reaching safety buffers, results of a stress test by...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

China securities regulator says govt policies have no “necessary connection” with overseas IPOs

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s securities regulator said on Sunday that Beijing’s policies are not aimed at specific industry or private firms, and have no “necessary connections” with companies seeking to list in overseas markets. The China Securities Regulatory Commision said it learned some companies are actively communicating with domestic and...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danish#Stress Test#Copenhagen#Reuters#Mrel
wkzo.com

Don’t be overly generous with bonuses, EU watchdog tells banks

LONDON (Reuters) – Banks in the European Union have swelled their capital buffers and boosted profitability over the past year, but they must not be “overly generous” in paying bonuses and dividends given the risk of abrupt market pullbacks, the bloc’s banking watchdog said on Friday. The European Banking Authority...
ECONOMY
wkzo.com

Fundraising for Latam fintechs likely to be under pressure

(Reuters) – Fundraising is likely to become momentarily tougher for financial startups in Latin America as the prospect of higher interest rates has reduced investor appetite for riskier assets, chief financial officers told the Reuters Next conference. Panelists said investors will ask for more indications of profitability before pouring money...
ECONOMY
wkzo.com

In Europe, Omicron ruins Christmas party plans

PARIS (Reuters) – Paris riverboat cruise company Seine-En-Bateau was braced for a bumper Christmas party season reminiscent of the world before COVID-19. But that was before the Omicron variant landed. Since the beginning of the week, co-owner Pascale Ben Soussan has fielded one cancellation after another as companies either abandoned...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Bank hawk Saunders signals rate hikes might wait for Omicron data

One of the main supporters of raising the Bank of England’s base rate has signalled a softening of his stance.Michael Saunders has been a lone voice to raise rates on the committee that sets them.But in a speech on Friday, he said he will assess the impact the new Covid variant Omicron might have on the economy before December’s vote on the issue.“At present, given the new Omicron Covid variant has only been detected quite recently, there could be particular advantages in waiting to see more evidence on its possible effects on public health outcomes and hence on the economy,”...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
104.1 WIKY

U.S. CFPB says considering guidance aimed at curbing banks’ reliance on overdraft, non-sufficient fees revenue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) told reporters on Wednesday that he has asked staff to consider additional agency guidance aimed at curbing banks’ reliance on overdraft, non-sufficient fees. “The [consumer watchdog] is considering a range of regulatory interventions to help restore meaningful...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Australia banking watchdog publishes long-awaited capital rules

SYDNEY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australia's banking regulator published on Monday a final set of rules asking banks to hold more capital against investor and interest-only home loans but less for business loans, in a move expected to affect loan pricing. Following four years of consultation, the new Basel III-aligned...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Meituan serves cold warning on Chinese consumers

HONG KONG, Nov 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors searching for clues about Chinese consumers should track their snack habits. Food-delivery company Meituan (3690.HK)reported a solid 38% year-on-year jump in revenue for the three months to September, and even nodded to the popularity of spicy crayfish as late-night fare on its app over the summer. Even more impressive was the 12 million orders of milk tea received in a single day - a new record for the $200 billion outfit.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

JPMorgan: No Signs of Funding Stress in Turkey Banking System

LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan said it sees no signs of funding stress in Turkey's banking system at present and recommended going overweight on some subordinated bonds issued by lenders Garanti and Akbank. "We think credit risks in Turkey haven't increased materially in the recent weeks," JPMorgan's Konstantin Rozantsev wrote in...
PERSONAL FINANCE
nfcw.com

Japanese banks gear up to test digital currency

A consortium of more than 70 leading banks, financial services providers and other businesses in Japan is to conduct a series of proof of concept (PoC) trials of a digital currency supported by commercial banks across a range of specific use cases with the aim of rolling the currency out by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
WORLD
wkzo.com

Canadian employers, facing labor shortage, accommodate the unvaccinated

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s tight labor market is forcing many companies to offer regular COVID-19 testing over vaccine mandates, while others are reversing previously announced inoculation requirements even as Omicron variant cases rise. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government adopted one of the strictest inoculation policies in the world for...
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

Merck to supply up to 1 million courses of COVID-19 pill to Canada

(Reuters) -Merck & Co said on Friday it would supply Canada with up to 1 million courses of molnupiravir, its experimental oral antiviral medicine for the treatment of COVID-19. The government of Canada has secured access to 500,000 courses in 2022, with options for up to 500,000 more, pending Health Canada’s approval, the company said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms

BERLIN (AP) — Unvaccinated people across Germany will soon be excluded from nonessential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural venues, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Thursday, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate as part of efforts to curb coronavirus infections. Merkel announced the measures after a meeting with federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

Indian salesmen threaten supply disruptions in protest against Reliance

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s household goods salesmen have threatened to disrupt supplies to mom-and-pop stores if consumer companies provide products at lower prices to Reliance Industries, according to a letter seen by Reuters. Reuters reported last month Indian salesmen representing companies such as Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever and Colgate-Palmolive said...
ECONOMY
The Independent

CBI downgrades growth forecasts amid inflation and supply shortages

Britain’s leading business organisation has downgraded its economic growth forecasts for this year and 2022, blaming supply shortages and inflation for a slower-than-expected recovery from the Covid lockdowns.And the CBI warned of a “cliff-edge” in 2023, when chancellor Rishi Sunak’s super-deduction tax break for business investment expires and the main rate of corporation tax rises from 19 to 25 per cent.Director-general Tony Danker called for a “booster for growth” in the form of new incentives to invest in technology and skills, to protect the recovery from a retrenchment caused by this double blow to business.The CBI’s six-monthly economic forecast put...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy