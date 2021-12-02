ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain approves GSK-Vir antibody-based COVID-19 treatment

By Reuters
 3 days ago
A GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen at the GSK research centre in Stevenage, Britain November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Britain's drug regulator on Thursday approved GSK (GSK.L) and Vir Biotechnology's (VIR.O) antibody based COVID-19 treatment, Xevudy, for people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of developing severe disease.

The approval comes as GSK separately announced the treatment has shown to work against the Omicron variant.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

