Abortion Rights At Stake in Historic Supreme Court Arguments

Much of the nation’s focus this week has been on the Mississippi abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. This Mississippi law would effectively prohibit ending the lives of pre-born human beings after 15 weeks of pregnancy. This is earlier than the 23-24 week so-called “viability” threshold (“viability” is defined as the ability of the baby to live outside the womb) had been determined to be to this point. It is also important to note that some babies have been born earlier than 24 weeks and have survived, so what we are really saying is that a child’s dependence on her mother in the womb—the child’s lack of ‘viability’—is a legal argument for killing her.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO