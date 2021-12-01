ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion Rights At Stake in Historic Supreme Court Arguments

By Frank Diez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights are on the line at the Supreme Court in historic arguments over the landmark ruling nearly 50 years ago that declared a nationwide right to end a pregnancy. The justices on Wednesday will weigh whether to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after...

