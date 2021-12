The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-1 in their last four games. The lone loss in that stretch could have been avoided, so that stings a bit. However, it is the way the Lakers have played that has been encouraging. After being down at halftime against the Sacramento Kings, the Lakers roared back to win that game comfortably. Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have looked much better as of later while LeBron James is due back on Friday. There is definitely a glimmer of hope for the Lakers after such a tumultuous start. It also helps that players like Avery Bradley and Trevor Ariza could be back on the floor soon.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO