Edie Falco Talks Getting Sober Nearly Three Decades Ago and Why She Quit Drinking

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdie Falco is opening up about living a clean and sober life. The Impeachment: American Crime Story star is reflecting on why she began drinking, and how she decided to stop. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Falco, 58, revealed that she's been sober since she was 29, after finding...

TODAY.com

Edie Falco on the moment she knew she had to stop drinking

Edie Falco was a talented actor from an early age, but she was reticent to be in the spotlight — and ended up using alcohol to compensate. Falco, 58, found that while drinking could help alleviate some of her issues, it also led to many more, she told The Guardian.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Edie Falco: ‘Alcohol was the answer to all my problems – and the cause of them’

Edie Falco has never been the type of actor to demand entourages and encores. Fanfares and fuss are just not her bag, and she has little time for pretentious thespiness. When other actors talk about their “Process,” as she puts it – with a capital P – she thinks, “What are you talking about?!” With her open, thoughtful face and wide smile, she looks as if she could be your friend from the local coffee shop, as opposed to one of the most accoladed American actors of this century, having accumulated two Golden Globes, four Emmys and five Screen Actors Guild awards, plus a jaw-dropping 47 nominations. This impression of straightforwardness and – oh dreaded word – relatability has made her subtle performances of self-deceiving characters even more powerful. As the mob wife, Carmela, in The Sopranos, she could tell Tony (James Gandolfini) what she thought of him staying out all night with his “goomahs”, or mistresses, but she couldn’t admit to herself that he does much worse to fund the life she loves. Similarly, as Nurse Jackie, in the eponymous TV series, her scrubbed clean face and sensible short hair belied her character’s drug addiction.
CELEBRITIES
MIX 107.9

Blake Lively Explains why she doesn’t drink alcohol

Blake Lively has recently opened up about why she doesn’t drink alcohol. She said, “I don’t drink because I don’t like the effects of alcohol, but I like being a part of it.” Lively has started her own mocktail line of drinks called Betty Buzz. She continued, “I like being social. I like people coming […]
CELEBRITIES
Jamie Lee Curtis
Hillary Clinton
Edie Falco
