ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Croatia’s supermarket chain, Konzum, now accepts payments in nine cryptocurrencies

By Edith Muthoni
cryptopolitan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCroatia’s most dominant supermarket is adopting nine cryptos as a transaction currency. The deal involves Electrocoin, which uses PayCek to administer the trade. PayCek system offers clients a fixed exchange rate and a good time during the trade. Croatia’s most prominent retail store, Konzum, is expanding its niche by...

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Financially Independent Millennial

Top 20 cryptocurrencies in 2022 to invest in

With more than 10K of digital currencies, we can see a wide range of options to choose from for investment. With several popular Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, ETH, XRP and others, we can see many more names in this list to invest in the market. Experienced investors in digital currencies are well aware of the fact about how these coins work. It may help people in the right way. Here we will be dealing with the list of worthy digital currencies, which can prove the right choice for your investment.
cryptopolitan.com

What is Cryptocurrency Trading

The cryptocurrency market is one of the most exciting new investment opportunities in modern times. These currencies are designed for use in digital environments that are completely decentralized – cryptocurrency transactions are controlled by nothing other than their users’ own computing power. Cryptocurrencies provide a simpler and more effective way for businesses to transact with each other online.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Adoption Grows In Croatia: Supermarkets, Post Offices, Car Dealerships, +

Croatia is embracing crypto at an exponential rate. Earlier in the week, Konzum announced it will accept cryptocurrency payments in its online store. This is phase one for Croatia’s largest supermarket chain, the company plans to roll out the service in all of its stores. The country is quickly becoming one of the friendliest for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. One could probably already live on crypto over there, and that is the concept we’ll explore.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CoinTelegraph

MercadoLibre plans to accept BTC and cryptocurrencies as payment for all products

MercadoPago, the fintech arm of e-commerce giant MercadoLibre, has enabled its Brazilian customers to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and the Paxos-issued U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin Pax Dollar (USDP). In a statement issued Thursday by U.S.-based Paxos, the blockchain infrastructure platform used by PayPal and Facebook, the partnership between MercadoPago and Paxos will allow users to pay for all products sold on the platform using cryptocurrency.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Croatia#Retail Chain#Bitcoin Cash#Btc#Bch#Eos#Usdt#The Board Of Management
insidebitcoins.com

Croatia announces plans to launch crypto payments

One of the largest retail chains in Croatia, Konzum, has announced that it has launched an option for people to make payments with cryptocurrencies. This option will be available for shoppers using the retailer’s online store. Following this move, Konzum will be the first local retailer in Croatia to integrate...
RETAIL
Markets Insider

Nearly 60% of multinational companies are now using at least 1 cryptocurrency for cross-border payments, study shows

A large portion of international companies are using cryptocurrencies for cross-border transactions, highlighting an increase in institutional adoption of digital assets, but fewer firms are extending crypto services to their clients, according to a study from data platform Pymnts. 57.6% of multinational companies are using at least one form of...
MARKETS
finextra.com

The Best Cryptocurrency Payment Gateways For 2022

Looking for the top Cryptocurrency Payment Gateways for 2022? Well, you found the right place. Read on if you intend to implement and want to know what each cryptocurrency payment gateway can do to grow your customerbase. Cryptocurrencies continue to be a thriving market with plenty of opportunities for traders and investors to profit.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Payments Giant Stripe Confirms It May Restart Accepting Crypto As Payments

Stripe, a United States fintech giant that makes it easy for companies from Google to Amazon to get paid, is considering enabling crypto payments once again, the firm’s co-founder John Collison hinted on Tuesday. The $95 billion company might reenter the crypto space three years after it ended support for...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

Whopping 33% of Fast Private Jet’s Sales Now Conducted in Cryptocurrency

ROME--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2021-- One in every three flights managed by or booked through Fast Private Jet, an Italy based charter-flight company, is now being paid for in cryptocurrency. Last year, Fast Private Jet became Italy’s first private jet provider to accept payment in prominent cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, XRP and the major cryptocurrencies available on the market.
MARKETS
latesthackingnews.com

Off-chain and On-chain cryptocurrency transactions

There’s more to the cryptocurrency community than buying and selling cryptos. While most investors just want to buy and sell and make more money, the objective crypto analysts and enthusiasts study the crypto world’s deeper concepts. Taking the cardano network for an example, there have been latest developments regarding its latest Alonzo upgrade. Recall that this upgrade saw the beginning of smart contracts on the cardano network. However, in his tweet, Charles had recently said that he’d prefer the process referred to as “programmable validator” instead of the famous “smart contracts.’ He believes smart contracts do not fully capture the complete upgrade and its capability. However, if you want more than just buy cardano, it is essential that you understand what made smart contract not the exact concept to explain the network upgrade. So, here’s a brief explanation of what a smart contract is all about.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
L.A. Weekly

Aiden Pleterski: Meet the young Canadian investor who is taking the world of crypto by storm.

It’s safe to say that Aiden Pleterski is not your average 22-year old. He had an early start in the crypto market, and he is quickly becoming one of the most influential and well-respected traders in the game today. Aiden was born in Whitby, Ontario (Canada), and he has been diving deep into the cryptocurrency world ever since 2015. As an avid gamer, he became acquainted with crypto early on, and it didn’t take long for him to become familiar and knowledgeable about the dynamics and know-hows of trading online. Initially, cryptocurrencies were a way for him to pay for in-game items more effortly, but later it became a broader interest for him, since crypto became a huge part of his actual life, and not just something that he’d use for in-game purchases or perks!
MARKETS
aithority.com

52m Italian Superyacht VIANNE Announces Acceptance Of All Major Cryptocurrencies And NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) As Payment Method For Sale and Charter

1st superyacht on sale ever to accept NFTs as form of payment. The owner of Italian built Benetti 52m (170 ft) superyacht VIANNE, a motor yacht fully equipped with a helipad and sky deck jacuzzi, has confirmed that for the sale of superyacht VIANNE, following a payment of 10 percent fiatdeposit, the balance payment for the sale, in addition to fiat, can be paid in any major cryptocurrency including: BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, FTM, BNB and any top tier NFT including: Cryptopunks, BAYC Apes.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitmart lost $200 million in a hack involving Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum blockchains

• Cryptocurrency thefts become more frequent every day, alerting the crypto market. • Bitmart lost around 50 cryptos between decentralized currencies and stablecoins. The cryptocurrencies world is becoming more and more insecure due to thefts, hacks in exchanges, and the tokens promotion that be scams. On this occasion, the crypto platform Bitmart was the victim of a hack that caused it to lose considerable money. This new hack shows how easy it is to penetrate the security of one exchange, which was not the most perfect situation for many of their clients.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Cryptos That Have Left Bitcoin in the Dust

Seventy-nine of the top 100 cryptos by market cap outperformed Bitcoin in 2021, here are a few of them. Bitcoin is up over 70,000,000% since it launched in 2009, but its price has only increased 100% this year. Axie Infinity, Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano all posted better returns in 2021.
MARKETS
invezz.com

3 smart contract cryptocurrencies to buy in December 2021

The smart contract industry is seeing robust growth. It is the technology that powers leading decentralized autonomous organisations. We explain why Ethereum, Polygon, and Algorand are good buys. The smart contract technology is changing all aspects of the global economy. It refers to programs stored on a blockchain and run...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

How to Buy bitcoins and Earn Profits From Them

In the world of crypto trading, a little-known but growing industry is emerging, the burgeoning online world of trading in the virtual marketplace. With increasing trade and awareness of the online world, the virtual crypto trading market has seen exponential growth and is currently one of the fastest-growing markets in the world today.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy