Croatia’s supermarket chain, Konzum, now accepts payments in nine cryptocurrencies

There’s more to the cryptocurrency community than buying and selling cryptos. While most investors just want to buy and sell and make more money, the objective crypto analysts and enthusiasts study the crypto world’s deeper concepts. Taking the cardano network for an example, there have been latest developments regarding its latest Alonzo upgrade. Recall that this upgrade saw the beginning of smart contracts on the cardano network. However, in his tweet, Charles had recently said that he’d prefer the process referred to as “programmable validator” instead of the famous “smart contracts.’ He believes smart contracts do not fully capture the complete upgrade and its capability. However, if you want more than just buy cardano, it is essential that you understand what made smart contract not the exact concept to explain the network upgrade. So, here’s a brief explanation of what a smart contract is all about.
Comments / 0