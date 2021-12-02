ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Who is McClintock Distilling named after?

By Lauren LaRocca
The Frederick News-Post
3 days ago
 3 days ago
In episode 250 of the UnCapped podcast, Chris Sands talks with Braeden Bumpers and Tyler Hegamyer, cofounders of McClintock Distilling. They first appeared on UnCapped on May 8, 2017, so they decided to revisit the story of how McClintock came to be and where the name came from. Here is an edited excerpt of their talk.

UnCapped: I think your name has a cool story. Why don’t we start with how McClintock got its name?

Tyler Hegamyer: McClintock is actually a guy’s first name. [He was] a prolific inventor here in Frederick County. His name was McClintock Young. He led a very interesting life. He had a whole range of patents. He patented everything from a steam-powered fire engine that would throw water 40 feet, when he was still in elementary school, all the way up through the end of his career, when he was designing matchstick-making machines for Diamond Match.

We’ve actually tied a lot of his inventions into the products that we’ve put out. We have a strong tie to him because we have some property here in Frederick that I grew up on personally that has McClintock Young’s cabin on it, so we got introduced to his name and his family through that.

Braeden Bumpers: When we were first talking about what we wanted to do and the goals of the distillery, we were looking at that marriage of old world and new world, where we used very traditional, classic, non-GMO ingredients grown locally, but we’re utilizing some really cool, state-of-the-art distilling technology that’s brand new, and that’s a lot of what he did.

We found with his patents that he was taking a process — like making brushes or combining grains — that had been around forever, and he just revolutionized it with these cool inventions. We thought it was kind of fate to use his namesake for our company. He was kind of forgotten about a little bit. He’s at Mount Olivet, and he’s part of the [cemetery] tour now, because people have asked about him because of our company.

We’ve met some of his descendants, and they’re really exciting that we’re using his story with some of what we do.

UnCapped: What was his water throwing machine used for?

Hegamyer: It was one of the first firetruck engines. I think he was in second or third grade when he designed it.

Bumpers: It’s insane.

UnCapped: I feel like a parent did that school project.

Hegamyer: If you go to Google Patents, you can most of his patents out there, all his original drawings with his signature at the bottom. Google Patent Search is a real thing. If you throw “McClintock Young” in there, you can see some pretty cool inventions.

There’s no straight line. He’s all over the place with what he invents. One day, it’s a shipping box; the next day, it’s a brush-making machine. And these are very elaborate machines … and he has the full drawings for [them].

Bumpers: Every piece is hand-sketched out.

Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@ newspost.com.

