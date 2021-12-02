Fox News @ Night - Wednesday, December 1

Fox News is very well known around the U.S. for promoting antisemitism, racism, and anti-COVID opinions, especially during former President Donald Trump’s presidency. However, while they were strongly against the COVID-19 vaccine, Fox Studios had stringent guidelines in place which required them to get it. PrimeTime hosts like Tucker Carlson, Dan Bongino, and Tomi Lauren continuously pushed a false narrative to their millions of viewers and went as far as to falsely link thousands of deaths to the vaccine.
