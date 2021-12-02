Indonesia's palm oil exports, production seen up next year- GAPKI

JAKARTA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian production of crude palm oil is expected to improve next year, Togar Sitanggang, the vice chairman of the southeast Asian nation’s palm association (GAPKI) said on Thursday.

Indonesian palm oil exports are seen at 34.44 million tonnes in 2022, up 3.19% from 2021, Sitanggang said, while production is expected to jump 2.95% next year to 48 million tonnes. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Fathin Ungku; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)