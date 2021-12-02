ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Indonesia's palm oil exports, production seen up next year- GAPKI

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

JAKARTA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian production of crude palm oil is expected to improve next year, Togar Sitanggang, the vice chairman of the southeast Asian nation’s palm association (GAPKI) said on Thursday.

Indonesian palm oil exports are seen at 34.44 million tonnes in 2022, up 3.19% from 2021, Sitanggang said, while production is expected to jump 2.95% next year to 48 million tonnes. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Fathin Ungku; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Brazil's Petrobras to cut fuel prices, Bolsonaro says

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - State-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) will start lowering fuel prices as early as next week, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in an interview on Sunday published in news website Poder360. Bolsonaro did not give details about the move, but explained that the price reductions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Thailand oil Demand to Increase Next Year

The largest oil refinery of Thailand by capacity, Thai Oil Plc (TOP) has observed that the country’s domestic need for fuel has started returning to the level before the pandemic. The refinery believes that the demand for jet fuel will also return to normal once travel restrictions are lifted by the end of next year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palm Oil#Oil Exports#Jakarta#Indonesian#Asian
mining.com

Huayou’s Indonesia nickel JV starts trial production

China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt said on Wednesday it had achieved its first trial output in Indonesia from a smelting joint venture to produce cobalt and nickel for use in electric vehicle (EV) manufacture. The venture named PT Huayue, in which Huayou partners with Tsingshan Holding Group and China Molybdenum Co,...
INDUSTRY
WNCY

Japan PM seen calling for wage hikes at next year’s labour talks -NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering urging the business sector to raise wages at next year’s annual wage negotiations with labour unions, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday. Some in Kishida’s administration are calling for targeting an average wage hike of around 3%, NHK said. The...
ASIA
Reuters

Indonesia may stop tin exports in 2024, president says

JAKARTA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia may stop tin exports in 2024 as part of efforts to attract investment into the resource processing industry and improve the country's external balance, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday. Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, also reiterated the government may stop allowing...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
theedgemarkets.com

Timber-related products exports to hit RM24b next year, says Zuraida

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 24): The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) has targeted a two-fold increase in the export of timber-related products to RM24 billion next year. Its minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said this can be achieved by exploring new markets such as Central Asia, the Middle East, and...
INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

CNOOC begins production from China’s offshore oil project

China’s National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has started production from the Lufeng oil fields regional development project located in the Eastern South China Sea. Situated in waters with an average depth of around 140-330m, the Lufeng oil fields include Lufeng 14-4, 14-8, 15-1 and 22-1. The main production facilities for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Indonesia volcano eruption death toll rises to 14

Rescuers in Indonesia raced to find survivors in villages blanketed by molten ash Sunday after the eruption of Mount Semeru killed at least 14 people and left dozens injured. As many as 10 trapped people were rescued from areas surrounding Lumajang, Muhari said, as villagers and rescuers worked through the night to find anyone alive or retrieve bodies.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Japan govt considering lifting FY2022 economic growth forecast -NHK

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is considering raising its economic growth forecast for fiscal 2022 to take into account the effects of its record $490 billion stimulus package, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday. In a mid-year review in July, the government projected real gross domestic product...
ASIA
Reuters

Oil gains more than $1/bbl after Saudi price hike

SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on Monday after top exporter Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude sold to Asia and the United States, and as indirect U.S.-Iran talks on reviving a nuclear deal appeared to hit an impasse. Brent crude...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Smoldering debris, mud hinder Indonesia volcano rescue

Rescuers were searching for survivors Sunday on the slopes of the highest volcano on Indonesia’s island of Java after it was rocked by an eruption that killed at least 13 people, as smoldering debris and thick mud hampered their efforts.Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick columns of ash more than 12,000 meters (40,000 feet) into the sky, and searing gas and lava flowed down its slopes after a sudden eruption Saturday triggered by heavy rains. Villages and nearby towns were blanketed with falling ash and several hamlets were buried under tons of mud from...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

New variant fears disrupt start of top U.S. energy conference

HOUSTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The World Petroleum Congress kicks off this week with a sharply trimmed roster of energy executives and government ministers to grapple with the oil market's future as the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant disrupted travel. This year's four-day event, rescheduled from 2020 due to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Asia in cautious mood as Omicron spreads, U.S. CPI looms

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Monday as Omicron emerged in more countries and investors faced a week-long wait for key U.S. inflation figures that could settle the course of interest rates. A mixed U.S. jobs report did little to shake...
BUSINESS
AFP

Protesters hit S.Africa beaches to oppose oil exploration

Hundreds of environmentalist demonstrators gathered on South African beaches Sunday to protest against oil and gas exploration by energy giant Shell. In Cape Town protesters held up the peace symbol, banners reading "Shell in Hell" and a giant model snoek fish to highlight their concerns about the potential impact of the project on sea life. Under a dull, rainy sky, protesters in Gqeberha waved signs showing a Shell logo altered to resemble a hand showing its middle finger and calling for a boycott of the group's petrol stations. Activists say Shell's plans to search for oil and gas deposits off South Africa's beloved Wild Coast -- a key tourist attraction -- pose a danger to marine animals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

239K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy