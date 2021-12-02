Deer are daring this year

Words can’t express how proud I am of my sweet baby girl Olivia for shooting her first deer ever and it’s a trophy buck! Olivia started hunting last year at the age of 7 and has truly Has a passion for it. She has been so patient and actually passed on several smaller deer because she was adamant she wanted to kill a big buck for her first deer and she sure enough did! She made a perfect shot with her Ruger 7mm-08 compact on Saturday November 20 with her Mom in the stand with her. Needless to say I’m one proud Daddy and know this is the first of many for her.

OLIVIA, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO