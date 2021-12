Snow, rain, and wind is forecast to sweep across parts of the UK over the coming days, according to the Met Office – while thousands of households are still waiting to be reconnected to power supplies following Storm Arwen.Around 4,700 homes across northern England and Scotland are still without supply – more than a week after the storm hit on November 26, according to industry body the Energy Networks Association (ENA).On Saturday, Boris Johnson said he said he has held calls with those leading the response to Storm Arwen, adding he remains “concerned” that thousands of households still do not have...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO