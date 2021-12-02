Huskies basketball game against Arizona postponed due to COVID-19

SEATTLE — Thursday’s Huskies men’s basketball game against the University of Arizona has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the University of Washington announced.

In terms of details, UW said the COVID-19 protocols are within the Husky program.

The Pac-12 Conference plans to work with both programs to find a new date for the game.

