Huskies basketball game against Arizona postponed due to COVID-19
SEATTLE — Thursday’s Huskies men’s basketball game against the University of Arizona has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the University of Washington announced.
In terms of details, UW said the COVID-19 protocols are within the Husky program.
The Pac-12 Conference plans to work with both programs to find a new date for the game.
