Swifty-scope: Taylor’s version

If there's one person who's blowing up the internet these days, it's Taylor Swift, and for good reason. With the recent release of her re-recorded album "Red," Swift has once again proved to the world that she is one of the greatest singer-songwriters of our time (via US Weekly). Not only is Swift an outstanding singer, but as Insider puts it, she's usually one of the smartest people in the room. Unlike many musical artists, Swift writes all of her music (via the Latin Times). From upbeat party songs like "Shake It Off" to heartbreaking ballads like "All too Well" and fan-favorite jams such as "You Belong With Me," Swift is a prolific poet who writes about love, life, and everything in-between. And at only 31 years old, there's no sign of this powerhouse performer slowing down anytime soon.

